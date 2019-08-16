Elvis Presley returns to big screens across the globe this fall with the new music special, Elvis Unleashed featuring previously unseen footage on movie theater screens of Elvis as he filmed the iconic "68 Comeback Special."

The two-day cinema event, which includes outtakes and performances that reveal a new side of the King, will air in cinemas on October 7, with an encore screening on October 10.

Each screening will include a new 30-minute segment with Los Angeles Times lead music writer Randy Lewis in conversation with actor Dennis Quaid, rising pop/country artist Jade Jackson and the esteemed director and producer of the 68 Elvis Comeback Special, Steve Binder, to discuss Elvis's life and legacy. Quaid and Jackson are set to perform some Elvis classics, while Randy Lewis discusses the behind-the-scenes interactions that Binder had with Elvis and his manager Colonel Parker, as well as celebrating the King.

This brand-new Elvis Presley content is produced by Spencer Proffer, CEO of Meteor 17, and Dave Harding, in association with Authentic Brands Group.

Fathom Events will present Elvis Unleashed in more than 800 U.S. movie theaters on Monday, October 7, and Thursday, October 10 at 7:00 p.m. local time (both dates), through Fathom's Digital Broadcast Network (DBN). For a complete list of U.S. theater locations, visit the Fathom Events website (theaters and participants are subject to change). International cinema locations and ticket-on-sale dates will be announced at a later date. Said Meteor 17 CEO Spencer Proffer

"This cinema event showcases Elvis as both a legendary performer and a charming, charismatic presence behind the scenes. With my partners at Fathom Events, we are excited to bring together his many fans in theaters across the world to celebrate his lasting impact with never-before-seen moments and performances."

The "Elvis '68 Comeback Special was a major milestone in Elvis Presley's storied career, marking his first live television performance in seven years and pioneering the "unplugged" performance style with an acoustic set. Elvis Unleashed captures the spontaneous moments and stories behind the legendary special, and sheds new light on Elvis as a cultural icon.

Fathom Events CEO Ray Nutt said.

"We are thrilled to share this wonderful tribute to Elvis with his fans around the world. This special not only provides a behind-the-curtain look at Elvis's most memorable live performance, it also explores his impact on today's music culture and performers."

Headquartered in Los Angeles, this convergence and production venture is helmed by innovative media and music producer, Spencer Proffer. M17 is producing and is developing an ambitious slate of projects across music, TV, film, Internet, live event, and other platforms, integrating brand marketing and music as organic components. M17 is a full service organization that actively participates from conception and architecture through all phases of deal making, production, marketing and distribution entities.

Tickets for U.S. screenings of Elvis Unleashed can be purchased at www.FathomEvents.com and participating theater box offices.