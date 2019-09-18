Completing a trilogy of pinball machines spanning 30 years, Elvira, Mistress of the Dark has a 3rd pinball machine coming soon from Stern Pinball!

Stern Pinball, Inc., a global lifestyle brand based on the iconic and outrageously fun modern American game of pinball, announced today the availability of a new line of pinball machines celebrating the iconic character, Elvira, Mistress of the Dark! The game was developed in collaboration with the Whizbang Pinball Studio team of Greg Freres and Dennis Nordman. Greg and Dennis developed the first two Elvira games. ​Elvira's House of Horrors​ pinball machines will be available in Premium, Limited Edition, and Signature Edition models.

The taunting is over and the haunting begins in the third and campiest installment of the Elvira pinball trilogy! Trying to sell her mansion through "Alternate Realty", Elvira's house is haunted by the movie characters from her past. These ghouls, ghosts, monsters, and strange assortment of vintage characters with horrific acting skills seek revenge on Elvira while she and the player confront them, sending them back to the "film" from which they came! ​Elvira's House of Horrors​ immerses players in a fun, campy, B-movie universe filled with all of the humor expected from the Mistress of the Dark including custom speech and, in a pinball first, exclusive filming of Elvira for custom video scenes featured throughout the game!

Related: Freddy, Cuphead, Beetlejuice & Elvira Get New Funko Pop Cereal

The Premium, Limited Edition, and Signature Edition models all feature Elvira's "House of Horrors", a frightening Victorian fixer-upper, full of creepy charm and supernatural surprises. Players can gain access to the mansion through the front door, the cellar, or through the garage which is guarded by a gravestone drop-target. An orchestra of color changing RGB lights accentuates the house in sync with the different "House Haunts" featured throughout the game. Lighted windows and a spinning attic turret track players' progression on their pinball journey.

If a haunted mansion wasn't enough to keep your skin crawling, beware of the "Deadhead Family Crypt"! This mausoleum houses a variety of characters that need an awakening courtesy of a steel silver ball to their head. This interactive crypt will keep players on their toes with the Crypt entrance unleashing balls from a separate location while also becoming a physical bash toy. And with Elvira's pending move from her hopeful home sale, the interactive Elvira's "Junk in the Trunk" toy allows players to lock balls for a frantic two-ball multiball.

"It was a pleasure to work directly with the Mistress of the Dark on this third collaboration," said Gary Stern, Chairman and CEO of Stern Pinball, Inc. "​Elvira's House of Horrors​ pinball is a haunting fun time!"

The Limited Edition model is limited to 400 units globally. The Limited Edition model includes additional unique features such as a sequentially numbered plaque, an exclusive mirrored backglass, exclusive custom themed cabinet artwork, a custom autographed bottom arch, exclusive custom art blades, anti-reflection pinball glass, and a shaker motor.

The highly collectible Signature Edition model is limited to 50 units globally. The Signature Edition model includes all features of the Limited Edition game, plus special hyper-chrome embossed cabinet decals, a personally autographed Elvira collectible trading card with cover and mounting, and a signed special Elvira certificate of authenticity that includes a swatch of fabric from Elvira's iconic red velvet sofa.

Complementing the immersive theme and exciting gameplay experience, Stern Pinball's powerful SPIKETM electronics hardware system enables high-definition graphics and innovative animations on the video display. SPIKETM reduces system complexity and energy usage resulting in enhanced reliability and simplified servicing. The state-of-the-art electronic system also powers a high-fidelity 3-channel audio system that is three times more powerful than audio systems of previous generations.

Elvira's House of Horrors pricing and availability:

MSRP for sales to USA end-users, before any VAT, GST, Sales Tax, Duties, or other taxes

• Elvira's House of Horrors Premium Model - $US 7,999

- $US 7,999 • Elvira's House of Horrors Limited Edition Model - $US 9,599

- $US 9,599 • Elvira's House of Horrors Signature Edition Model - CALL FOR PRICE

Features in Elvira's House of Horrors:

• The titular House of Horrors, an interactive toy with a spinning turret on top, and three entrances to shoot for, including one under a lifting staircase ramp.

• Two ramps on either side of the playfield. The left ramp has a Scared Stiff-style crate that opens up to divert balls into a multiball lock.

• A Dead Head Crypt bash toy that also opens up to gobble a ball. This crypt delivers balls to other parts of the playfield via subway, including one vertical upkicker on the lower right that shoots the ball across the playfield to the crate targets.

• Lots of little, leaping gargoyles behind targets.

• 3 super-hidden pop bumpers behind the Crypt.

• RGB LEDs that can display the full rainbow spectrum of color to light up the playfield and toys.

Stern has confirmed a slew of campy B-horror movies in Elvira's House of Horrors. References to the following movies below can be found in the playfield.

• A Bucket Of Blood (1959)

• Attack Of The Giant Leeches (1959)

• Beast From Haunted Cave (1959)

• Don't Look In The Basement (1973)

• Eegah (1962)

• Hercules And The Captive Women (1963)

• I Eat Your Skin (1964)

• Jesse James Meets Frankenstein's Daughter (1965)

• Lady Frankenstein (1971)

• Manos: The Hands Of Fate (1966)

• Monster From A Prehistoric Planet (1967)

• Night Of The Living Dead (1968)

• Santa Claus Conquers The Martians (1964)

• Scared To Death (1947)

• Teenagers From Outer Space (1959)

• The Brain That Wouldn't Die (1962)

• The Giant Gila Monster (1959)

• The Killer Shrews (1959)

• The Manster (1959)

• The Satanic Rites Of Dracula (1973)

• The Terror (1963)

• The Wasp Woman (1960)

• The Werewolf Of Washington (1973)

• The Wild Women Of Wongo (1958)

• Tormented (1960)

• Untamed Women (1952)

Elvira's House of Horrors​ pinball machines are available through authorized Stern Pinball distributors and dealers around the world. Stern Pinball, Inc. is a global lifestyle brand based on the iconic and outrageously fun modern American game of pinball. Headquartered minutes from Chicago's O'Hare International Airport in the heart of North America, the company creates, designs, engineers, manufactures, markets, and distributes a full line of technologically advanced terrestrial and digital pinball games, parts, accessories, and merchandise. Stern Pinball serves digital, consumer, commercial, and corporate markets around the globe.

Recent Stern Pinball titles include Jurassic Park, Black Knight: Sword of Rage, The Munsters, The Beatles, Deadpool, Iron Maiden, Guardians of the Galaxy, Star Wars, Aerosmith, Ghostbusters, KISS, Metallica, Game of Thrones, The Walking Dead, Star Trek, AC/DC, Batman, and Spider-Man. A broad range of players enjoy Stern Pinball's games from professional pinball players who compete in high-stakes competitions around the globe to novice players who are discovering the allure of the silver ball for the first time. To join the fun and learn more, visit sternpinball.com​.