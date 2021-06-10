Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson is teaming up with frequent collaborator Beau Flynn to produce Emergency Contact, an original action film with Yahya Abdul-Mateen II attached to star. Warner Bros. has picked up the pitch from the writing team of Rory Haines and Sohrab Noshirvani. Abdul-Mateen will also executive produce. As of yet, there is no screenplay written or director currently in sight. Emergency Contact is being described as a high-concept high-octane action film taking place within the underground music scene in Austin, Texas. No other details have been released.

Rory Haines and Sohrab Noshirvani previously wrote the critically acclaimed legal drama The Mauritanian. It starred Jodie foster, Tahar Rahim, and benedict Cumberbatch in the lead. The film was a major contender in the award season bagging nominations for Best film, outstanding British film, best actor in a leading role, best adapted screenplay, and best cinematography at the BAFTAs. Haines and Noshirvani have also written for television. they created the Amazon and BBC One series Informer starring Paddy Considine. The duo is also writing Johnson's Black Adam along with Adam Sztykiel.

Yahya Abdul-Mateen II has been on a tear lately. He played the lead role of Dr. Manhattan in the HBO limited series Watchmen which also won him an Emmy. He received critical acclaim for portraying activist Bobby Seale in Aaron Sorkin's well-received The Trial of the Chicago 7. He is starring in the upcoming Candyman reboot, the fourth Matrix movie, and George Millers' Mad Max spinoff Furiosa. He also seems to have a good relationship with Warner Bros. as they are producing both Matrix 4 and Furiosa. He is a part of WB's DC Extended Universe as well having played the famous villain Black Manta in 2018's Aquaman.

Beau Flynn, via his FlynnPictureCo, will be teaming up with Johnson's Seven Bucks Productions to produce E mergency Contact. Johnson is the co-owner of Seven Bucks with his ex-wife Dany Garcia. Haines and Sohrab Noshirvani will also executive produce the film along with Scott Sheldon and Abdul-Mateen.

FlynnPictureCo. and Seven Bucks have produced many a movie together like San-Andreas and Skyscraper. The two companies are also producing the upcoming Dwayne Johnson and Emily blunt starrer Jungle Cruise releasing on Disney+ and in theaters on July 30. They recently wrapped shooting Red Notice, an action tentpole starring Dwayne Johnson, Ryan Reynolds and Gal Gadot. Seven Bucks productions also in works films, television, live-action, and animation. The company has made the comedy Young Rock for NBC.

The show has received praise for being one of the few shows to feature Pacific Islanders in the lead roles. FlynnPictureCo. is also making the sci-fi feature Stillwater, with Craig Zobel, the director of 2020's The Hun t and HBO's Mare of Easttown. The company recently launched its first hit scripted podcast for iHeart Media, Tomorrow's Monsters, starring John Boyega and Darren Criss.No release date has been announced yet but Emergency Contact will probably release sometime in 2022.this news was first reported by The Hollywood Reporter.