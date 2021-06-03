Emilia Clarke has opened up on why she wanted to be a part of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. An acclaimed actress, Clarke's work on Game of Thrones as the fan favorite Daenerys Targaryen earned her tremendous accolades along with four Emmy nominations. Though she's done some movie work, Secret Invasion will mark her first major series role since the controversial ending of Game of Thrones.

Back in April, it was reported that the Terminator Genisys star was in negotiations to play an undisclosed role in the upcoming Disney+ series Secret Invasion. The prospect of Clarke finally entering the MCU had many Marvel fans thrilled, but there's perhaps no one who's more excited about it than the Emmy-nominated actress herself. In a new chat with ComicBook.com, Emilia Clarke officially confirmed her casting while expressing just how happy she is to be a part of the Marvel family.

"I just think what they're doing right now is so exciting and so cool, and so on the cutting edge of it. I feel like they're like the Apple of this world. To be part of that family feels like, 'Oh my god, I'm in the cool kid crowd. That's so cool.' Honestly speaking, the people that are making this are what pushed me over the line to really wanting to do it. I just think that everyone's heart and heads are in the right place with this one."

It is expected that the Secret Invasion series will take inspiration from the comic book storyline of the same name, following MCU characters like Nick Fury (Samuel L. Jackson) and Talos (Ben Mendelsohn) taking on an alien race of shape-shifting Skrulls who've secretly invaded the planet. Other cast members will include Kingsley Ben-Adir, Olivia Colman, Christopher McDonald, and Killian Scott.

"Well, there were more characters in the Secret Invasion comic series than there were in Endgame so, no, [the scope of the TV series won't match the comic book]" Feige said, suggesting the small screen adaptation won't be so crowded. "It's not that but it very much is a showcase for Sam Jackson and Ben Mendelson and tapping into the paranoia elements of the Secret Invasion comic series that was great with the twists and turns that that took. So, that's certainly our focus more than, 'Can we cram in more characters than Endgame? like publishing?'"

In any case, there's been a lot of speculation over who Clarke will be playing. One incarnation of Spider-Woman, Jessica Drew, was featured in a prominent role in the Secret Invasion comics. This has naturally had many fans wondering if Spider-Woman, or even just Jessica, will be this role that Clarke will portray. It's just as possible Clarke will be playing an original character not seen in the original comics. Until her role is specifically revealed, fans will just have to keep guessing.

Kyle Bradstreet is writing and executive producing Secret Invasion. Thomas Bezucha and Ali Selim are also on board to direct. A release date hasn't yet been set for Disney+. This news comes to us from ComicBook.com.