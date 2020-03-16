With the massive hit that was Game of Thrones having come to an end, the stars involved no doubt now have a lot of free time and so are looking elsewhere for potential projects. With several alumni from the epic HBO fantasy series such as Kit Harington and Richard Madden having joined the Marvel Cinematic Universe, Daenerys Targaryen herself, Emilia Clarke, has now spoken about joining the ongoing comic book franchise.

"I think, if I did, it would be me having a giggle. I want to do something absolutely stupid and silly, like, you know, The Avengers or whatever. Something where I got to have a giggle with mates."

Well, it sounds like she may not have the earnestness and dedication to join the pantheon of heroes like the honorable Captain America, the courageous Iron Man, or...Ant-Man. In all seriousness, the actress seems like a lovely person and would surely bring a healthy dose of charm to the Marvel series. Perhaps her power could be laughing away the more dramatic threats that endanger the universe. Or, maybe her crazy eyebrows could be involved in her power-set somehow. No doubt they would have thwarted Thanos with their hypnotic expressiveness.

Her description of the Marvel Cinematic Universe and The Avengers movies as "silly" might not go down brilliantly with one section of the fanbase but, hopefully, she gets away with it. Undoubtedly she can just use some of her natural delightfulness to placate any fans who take the comments too much to heart.

The MCU almost added Emilia Clarke to their ever-growing roster back in 2013's Iron Man 3. Though it is unclear who she would have played, she was involved in a script read involving stars Robert Downey Jr. and Dom Cheadle. Unfortunately, following script changes and scheduling conflicts, Clarke was forced to depart the project. But, following the events of Avengers: Endgame the future of The Avengers has yet to be determined, and with the universe growing larger and larger with each new movie, there is plenty of room for Clarke to be added to the franchise in some capacity.

Failing joining the Marvel Cinematic Universe, Emilia Clarke could go to the other side and join the movies of DC. A recent fan petition called for the Games of Thrones star to join her previous on-screen husband Jason Momoa, and replace Amber Heard as Hera in the upcoming sequel Aquaman 2. So, she has a lot of options where the comic book genre is concerned.

Emilia Clarke's move from the small screen to the big screen has been a mixed bag, especially where blockbusters are concerned, with the likes of Terminator: Genisys receiving a poor response both financially and critically causing another reboot in the form of the recent Terminator: Dark Fate. Joining the comic book genre is never a sure thing, but with the MCU putting out consistently good movies, as well as DC's quality constantly improving, she could do a lot worse than jumping on this particular cinematic bandwagon. This comes to us from The Times.