You would think after spending a decade on Game of Thrones, Emilia Clarke would be looking for a bit of variety in her life, but if the movie gods allow she would apparently be more than happy to spend another decade with her latest project: as part of the MCU. As well are appearing in the biggest fantasy TV show of all time, Clarke has also made an appearance in the Star Wars universe, and is due to make her Marvel debut in the Disney+ series Secret Invasion. Speaking recently with THR, it seems that the actress is "down" to play a part in Marvels future for the foreseeable.

"I mean, I should be so lucky is what I'll say to that," Clark told the trade. "Everyone I know and everyone I've spoken to who is a part of the Marvel universe - and actors talk! Everyone has only the highest praise to offer. There's a reason why actors stay in it. They're so loved because they're having loads of fun. So I'm down for that."

Clarke has been talking a lot about not talking about her upcoming role in Secret Invasion, as after a little chat with Marvel Studios about the secrets it likes to keep she is apparently terrified to accidentally give away something that she shouldn't. She told the Happy Sad Confused podcast, "The first people I spoke to with Marvel after getting the role was their security team... I actually live in fear that something is going to happen, and I'm going to say something, and they'll get upset. But, I play a character that I'm super into everything about it."

While she is scared to walk the tightrope that has proven to be the downfall of the likes of Tom Holland and Mark Ruffalo, she couldn't contain her excitement to be joining Marvel's Universe in an interview with ComicBook.com. "I just think what they're doing right now is so exciting and so cool, and so on the cutting edge of it. I feel like they're like the Apple of this world. To be part of that family feels like, 'Oh my god, I'm in the cool kid crowd. That's so cool.' Honestly speaking, the people that are making this are what pushed me over the line to really wanting to do it. I just think that everyone's heart and heads are in the right place with this one."

Marvel Studios currently have a very busy schedule ahead of them, with new movies never more than two months away for the rest of the year, along with Loki currently streaming on Disney+, to be followed by What If...?, Hawkeye and Ms. Marvel before the end of the year. While there is currently no release date for Secret Invasion, it is likely we will see it towards the end of next year at the earliest. Where Clarke goes from there is something we will have to just wait and find out nearer the time, but she is clearly in it for the long haul, whether Marvel intended it or not.