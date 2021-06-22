Emilia Clarke is up for returning as Qi'ra in a continuation of Solo: A Star Wars Story. Back in 2018, the Star Wars prequel movie was released in theaters to underwhelming results at the box office. This put a halt to plans for a sequel, though the movie seems to have since grown in popularity with fans of the franchise. On the third anniversary of its release in May, the hashtag #MakeSolo2Happen was trending with fans calling for Disney to develop a sequel.

Given just how many Star Wars projects are already in the works at Disney+, the streaming service could serve as a great platform for a followup to Solo. For her part, Emilia Clarke would love to reprise her role as Qi'ra. In a recent interview with THR, she also reveals how she hasn't heard a word about Solo 2 at this point, but she has some ideas in mind on where to take Qi'ra in something new for Disney+.

"She's the one that has the most unfinished business. I really had pages about what her life was and what it would be afterwards. But I'm afraid I've heard nothing of [Disney+] being the case, so maybe I'll just write it and send it to them. I'll be like, 'Hey guys, I've got a few ideas.'"

Solo: A Star Wars Story is directed by Ron Howard and written by Jonathan Kasdan & Lawrence Kasdan. Along with Clarke as Qi'ra and Alden Ehrenreich as Han Solo, the movie also starred Woody Harrelson, Donald Glover, Thandiwe Newton, Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Joonas Suotamo, and Paul Bettany. It is set ten years before the events of the original Star Wars, following the early adventures of Han Solo and Chewbacca.

"No rumblings, though, and this is not a spoiler or anything, but I think there is interest in those characters," Howard said of a possible Star Wars spinoff sequel last year, via LIghts, Camera, Barstool. "I think there's interest in the gangster world somewhere down the line. But I can assure you there is nothing being developed right now for a movie or Disney+. But, one great thing is there has been a lot of affection shown for Solo, and so of course that keeps boding well for them to eventually turn it around."

Clarke will also make her debut in the Marvel Cinematic Universe for the upcoming series Secret Invasion. Details on who she'll be playing haven't been revealed, and the actress isn't divulging any new information on her role. However, she did tell THR she's up for sticking around for a while in the MCU following Secret Invasion, so it does sound like her character will be very significant.

"I mean, I should be so lucky is what I'll say to that," Clarke said of potentially spending a decade playing this mystery role. "Everyone I know and everyone I've spoken to who is a part of the Marvel universe - and actors talk! Everyone has only the highest praise to offer. There's a reason why actors stay in it. They're so loved because they're having loads of fun. So I'm down for that. Sure!"

A release date hasn't yet been set for Secret Invasion. Meanwhile, it's clear that a sequel isn't happening at this time, but you can watch the original Solo on Disney+. This news comes to us from The Hollywood Reporter.