Emily Blunt has established herself as one of the most versatile actresses in Hollywood, comfortably juggling comedy, action, horror, and drama. But as she revealed to Jimmy Kimmel during an interview promoting A Quiet Place II, she almost had a very different career path. When Kimmel mentioned that he had heard Blunt almost became a pop star, she had a simple response:

"I could've been Britney."

That is quite a claim, considering the massive popularity that the 90's pop princess enjoyed for decades. But Blunt's response was more tongue-in-cheek than boastful, as she further made it clear that her brief foray into pop music was not something she looks back on with fondness.

"I realized that I'm not good at dancing, and I didn't want to be Britney,"

While Blunt has proven her singing chops with the musical Into the Woods and Disney's Mary Poppins Returns, the dancing part of being a pop idol is clearly something that turns her off the whole idea, as she further elaborated. For Mary Poppins, she had to undergo hours of intense dance training.

"They said, 'I think you have a nice voice and I think that you can be a pop star.' I said, 'I can't dance.' They said, 'Don't worry about it. We'll teach you. It didn't work. I tried to learn."

And with that, the actress was reluctant to discuss the whole matter any more, stating that she was afraid someone was going to go hunting online and find a copy of a song she recorded named 'Ring it up', while expressing a hope that the song never sees the light of day. Blunt further clarified that she had only sung the lyrics, and had no part in actually writing the song.

One has to wonder how bad the song would have to be for Blunt to be so reluctant to have any mention of it. But perhaps the whole thing simply comes down to Blunt, who has established a reputation as a serious actress, being unwilling to have that image tarnished by the discovery of a shallow pop song she had a hand in creating.

So what happened to take Blunt off the road to pop stardom, and onto the road to Hollywood royalty? Well, as it turns out, it was literally a member of British royalty that set her on the correct path.

"My first job was with Judi Dench - the dame - which was incredible and she was wonderful to me. I went to her for advice because I was really, really nervous about this career that I didn't know was right for me. I didn't think was right for me. She said, 'Oh no, darling. You can't do both. You can't act and that. She talked me out of it."

And with that solid piece of advice, Blunt relinquished her music dreams and focussed on films, a choice that she is clearly happy with. At least until someone inevitably digs up the pop song she sang online and posts it on Youtube for the whole world to feast on. For now, Emily Blunt's latest movie, A Quiet Place 2 has been delayed indefinitely. Maybe we can all go back and watch Into the Woods while we wait.