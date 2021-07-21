Marvel fans might be sold on the idea of Emily Blunt as Invisible Woman in Fantastic Four, but the actress is in no rush to star in any kind of superhero movie. After recently seen in the horror sequel A Quiet Place Part II, Blunt can next be seen in Disney's new movie Jungle Cruise alongside Dwayne Johnson. After pandemic-related delays, the movie will finally premiere on July 24.

As for when we'll next see Blunt on the big screen, chances are it won't be for a movie based on a comic book. In a new interview with The Hollywood Reporter to help promote Jungle Cruise, Blunt's co-star Johnson spoke about how he'll be playing a superhero in the DC movie Black Adam. While The Rock sees this as a big move for his career, Blunt indicated in the THR interview that superhero movies just weren't really for her. As she explains:

"I really understand that [superhero movies] are like a religion for a lot of people. They don't appeal to me in the same way. I don't have this burning desire to play a superhero."

These comments are similar to remarks Blunt made back in May concerning superhero movies. There had been rumors making the rounds that Blunt was in talks to star in Marvel's planned Fantastic Four alongside husband John Krasinski, something many fans had been rooting for for years. In a Howard Stern interview, Blunt shut down the rumors and even added that even said, "I don't know if superhero movies are for me."

"I really don't... It's been exhausted," Blunt added. "We are inundated-it's not only all the movies, it's the endless TV shows as well. It's not to say that I'd never want to play one, it would just have to be something so cool and like a really cool character, and then I'd be interested."

Emily Blunt's husband John Krasinksi has been more open to the idea of playing Mr. Fantastic in Fantastic Four, so his casting in that movie is still not outside the realm of possibility. It just appears he wouldn't be there with Blunt as Invisible Woman Though she's well aware of the fan interest, Blunt doesn't seem to be intrigued by the prospect of playing Sue Storm.

Blunt may not be rushing out to star in any superhero movies, but we'll see her in her next big role after Jungle Cruise soon enough. She has recently been shooting a Western series for the BBC called The English which will be released by Amazon in the United States. In the lead role, Blunt plays an aristocratic woman who's seeking revenge for her son's death and befriends a Pawnee warrior. Written by Hugo Blick, the series also stars Chaske Spencer, Rafe Spall, Toby Jones, Tom Hughes, Stephen Rea, and Valerie Pachner.

"It's about love and revenge and race and history," Blunt said of the series.

For now, fans can catch Blunt starring alongside Dwayne Johnson in Jungle Cruise when it is released on July 24. Johnson also says he's recruited Blunt to star in a movie he's producing that hasn't yet been officially announced, and with there also being talk of a Jungle Cruise sequel, the two will likely be working together for some time to come. Just don't expect her to appear in Black Adam. This news comes to us from The Hollywood Reporter}.