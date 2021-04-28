Following its finale, The Falcon and the Winter Soldier has proven to be another big success for Marvel and Disney+, with the series sewing various seeds and leaving loose ends that will no doubt be picked up in the MCU's future. Spoiler for the show incoming, as one of these loose ends involves the fate of Sharon Carter, who was revealed in the final moments to be The Power Broker, a criminal leader who deals in superpowers and advanced tech. While many had guessed that she would be the one behind the mysterious moniker, it was not known by Sharon Carter actress Emily VanCamp going in.

"I remember Malcolm [Spellman] saying, 'Oh, wait until you see what's happening!' I was so confused; I didn't really know what they were talking about in the very beginning. I had only read maybe one script and was wondering if they were talking about these fight sequences. When I found out that Sharon is in fact the Power Broker, it made perfect sense."

Whether it made perfect sense or not is open to debate, with some fans finding the reveal both far too last minute and a little too far-fetched. Emily VanCamp though reasons that Sharon's evolution into The Power Broker follows on logically after the events of both Captain America: The Winter Soldier and Captain America: Civil War.

"It really solidifies what all of this means for Sharon. We're meeting this whole new version of her, and this kind of character, unfortunately, is the sad product of the series of events where she was abandoned and left to her own devices. It is very fitting that she was hurt and scorned and went rogue."

While the final moments of The Falcon and the Winter Soldier seemed to hint to Carter was now a fully-fledged Marvel villain, VanCamp reveals that this is not quite the case, and though she may have different motivations than she used to, this does not necessarily make her a bad guy (unless, of course, she turns out to be a Skrull as many have theorized).

"Obviously, she has a much bigger plan and it's not for the greater good like it used to be. As the person playing the character, I understand that perspective; she doesn't trust the government anymore and she wants to stick it to them a little bit. What that all means? I don't know. We'll see."

Fans will have to wait and see what Sharon Carter gets up to as The Power Broker, and while there have been no official announcements just yet, there will be ample opportunities for the character to return in either a future Disney+ series or the recently announced Captain America 4.

The Falcon and the Winter Soldier picks up around six months after the events of 2019's Avengers: Endgame and follows the adventures of Sam Wilson and Bucky Barnes. Now that Steve Rogers AKA Captain America has grown old and retired the shield, Sam Wilson is struggling to live up to the legacy of The First Avenger and must team up with Bucky for a globe-trotting adventure that tests their abilities and their patience. The Falcon and the Winter Soldier is now available to stream in its entirety on Disney+. This comes to us courtesy of Marvel.