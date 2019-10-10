Lance Henriksen takes us behind-the-scenes of Eminence Hill. The actor likes to think of Westerns as "morality plays that have stuck with us" for hundred of years. His latest movie is preparing to hit select theaters next month and he spoke a bit more about the art of a good Western and why moviegoers can identify with the certain characters from within these movies. You can check out what Henriksen had to say about working on Eminence Hill below.

Eminence Hill revolves around a notorious outlaw and his gang as they come upon a small homestead. They end up killing both the husband and wife and kidnapping their teenage daughter. With the law closing in on them, and after losing their way, the bandits find themselves in the town of Eminence Hill, a community run by a group of deeply pious and fanatical homesteaders. It's not exactly a good mixture, which you can see at the beginning of the featurette and one can tell the relationship isn't going to be exactly peaceful. Revenge will come into play, and it's not going to be pretty.

Lance Henriksen believes American moviegoers love Westerns because it's a part of them. "Every nuance is not missed by an audience. They all have the story in them," says Henriksen. From there the actor says the audience will choose which character they identify with, along with which morality they align with. This is all present in Eminence Hill and in our society today. Henriksen says, "We all have to take a stand on... what do we want the world to be?" Henriksen is proud of his work on the new Western and what he and the cast were able to pull off with a small budget and a lot of talent.

Director Robert Conway says Eminence Hill is inspired by the works of Sergio Leone and Sam Peckinpah. The director also calls the movie a "passion project" of his and says, "Ever since I wrapped my first full-length movie Redemption in 2009, I've wanted to revisit the Wild West." He's done it now he's just about ready to release it out into the world. Conway spent the past ten years writing the movie that would eventually become Eminence Hill. Conway is arguably best-known for his work in the horror genre with Exit to Hell, The Encounter, and Krampus Unleashed.

Robert Conway directed and wrote Eminence Hill with Owen Conway. Production took place January 2019 in many beautiful and iconic spots around Arizona. It stars Lance Henriksen (Aliens, The Quick & The Dead), Barry Corbin (No Country for Old Men), Dominique Swain (Face/Off), Clint James (The Magnificent Seven), Anna Harr (Bethany), Owen Conway (The Covenant), Maria Olsen (I Spit On Your Grave : Déjà vu), Augie Duke, and Brinke Stevens. Eminence Hill is in theaters November 1st, followed by a VOD and DVD release November 5th.