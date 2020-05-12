Universal Pictures has provided us with an exclusive clip from the upcoming Blu-ray release of Emma. The British comedy-drama was directed by Autumn de Wilde from a screenplay written by Eleanor Catton. The vibrant 2020 adaptation of the Jane Austen classic on misguided matchmaking in the 1800's English countryside is out now Digitally will be available on Blu-ray, DVD, and On Demand May 19th.

In our exclusive clip from the Emma home release extras, we get a feel for the camaraderie on set, along with Anya Taylor-Joy's first meeting with Autumn de Wilde, and the friendship between Taylor-Joy and Mia Goth, who plays Harriet Smith. It seems that the cast and crew got along really well while making the movie, which isn't always the case when different mindsets get together for the first time. Thankfully everything came together for the box office hit, which could have been a lot bigger had the movie theaters across the United States not been forced to close. With that being said, Emma was still able to earn over $20 million off of a reported budget of $10 million.

Jane Austen's beloved comedy about finding your equal and earning your happy ending was reimagined in the latest big screen adaptation of Emma. Handsome, clever and rich, Emma Woodhouse (Anya Taylor-Joy) is a restless "queen bee" without rivals in her sleepy little English town. In this glittering satire of social class, Emma must navigate her way through the challenges of growing up, misguided matches, and romantic missteps to realize the love that has been there all along.

Anya Taylor-Joy ended up coming up with her own version of the character while preparing for Emma. As it turns out, reading the book isn't always the best way to approach a role. She started coming up with ideas to approach the character and how she sees the world, which brought her to an interesting idea. Taylor-Joy had this to say about preparing for the role of Emma Woodhouse.

"I spent a lot of time living with her in my mind, trying to understand how she saw the world. I think one of the first things I came up with was that Emma is in her own movie. She behaves as if she is the star of her own film, and everything is going to work out the way that she wants it to, which is why it's so devastating and confusing to her when life has its own plans..."

"Then, as we started filming, because all the clothes were created on my body, I started to get a real sense of her. And accessories - like if I have a really exceptional coat that has an incredible back, I'm going to start delivering my lines over the shoulder because that's the kind of girl Emma is. Emma wants you to look at the coat."

In addition to Anya Taylor-Joy and Mia Goth, Emma also stars Johnny Flynn as George Knightley, Miranda Hart as Miss Bates, Bill Nighy as Mr. Woodhouse, Josh O'Connor as Mr. Elton, Callum Turner as Frank Churchill, Amber Anderson as Jane Fairfax, Rupert Graves as Mr. Weston, Gemma Whelan as Mrs. Weston, Tanya Reynolds as Mrs. Elton, Connor Swindells as Robert Martin, Oliver Chris as John Knightley, and Chloe Pirrie as Isabella Knightley. Taylor-Joy was the first to join the cast back in 2018 after it was announced that Autumn de Wilde would be taking over the directorial duties. You can check out our exclusive clip above.