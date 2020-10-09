Former Shameless actress Emmy Rossum shut down a critic for shaming her over nudity and sex scenes. Rossum watched the Vice Presidential Debate earlier this weeks and tweeted that she couldn't wait to get a t-shirt with "I'm speaking" printed on it. The tweet was referring to Kamala Harris' comeback to Mike Pence during the debate. The election is only a few weeks away and tensions are pretty high for just about everybody at the moment, which Rossum learned from her tweet and the response that it got from people.

I get paid to tell stories and life sometimes involves this awesome thing called sex. Maybe you’ve just never had any so you don’t know. — Emmy Rossum (@emmyrossum) October 8, 2020

While the majority of Emmy Rossum's followers agreed with her post, there were more than a few who did not, and they let her know. One particular critic of the actress said, "Yeah your shirts that say I Get Paid To Get Naked On TV are sold out." The Twitter user probably didn't expect to get a response, but Rossum gave him one anyway, which may have made him regret his decision. You can read what she had to say in response below.

"I get paid to tell stories and life sometimes involves this awesome thing called sex. Maybe you've just never had any so you don't know."

The critic's tweet has 11 likes as of this writing, while Emmy Rossum's response has 1.4K likes. Obviously, Rossum is a popular actress and director, so she's going to have more pull with her fans and followers than just some normal guy. With that being said, many men and women came forward to defend Rossum and her nude scenes from her 9 seasons on Shameless.

Throughout her time on Shameless, Emmy Rossum was nude frequently, as were a lot of other cast members from the popular series. Rossum made it a point to have her sex and nude scenes empower her instead of having it exploit her while they were on the set. "We're just trying to find the honest truth of what a character would do," said Rossum. "If the honest truth involves sexuality, if it involves intimacy between two characters or violence between two characters, whatever it is, as long as it feels real."

Emmy Rossum went on to say, "What I think is so interesting about showing sexuality as part of art is no different than showing any other part of life to inform the art." There are a lot of actors and actresses who have done nude scenes that feel the same way. "Sexuality is a part of life, I hope, and it's interesting that the women on the stage get to write, and we get to show characters. We get to explore the intimate parts of them, be that anger or loss or happiness or sexuality." Rossum was even a director on several episodes of Shameless. You can check out Emmy Rossum's Twitter response to her critic above.