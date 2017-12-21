The Bad Lip Reading guys have taken another trip to a galaxy far, far away. And they may have outdone themselves this time. With Star Wars: The Last Jedi now in theaters, the Bad Lip Reading guys decided now would be a good time to visit the most popular and well-regarded Star Wars movie ever made; Empire Strikes Back. They've turned one of the best battles in the history of film into a ridiculous rap song and we're happy they did, because it's hilarious.

The battle of Hoth is easily one of the most beloved action sequences, not only in Star Wars, but in movies in general. However, the Bad Lip Reading guys decided to turn it into something totally silly by having Dak drop a beat and have Luke Skywalker rap as the Rebel Alliance tries to fight off The Empire and their AT-AT walkers. The result? An absolutely stupid (in the best way possible, given the context) Star Wars song that will probably be stuck in your head long after you're done watching the video.

The video takes us through the main beats of the Hoth battle, but the lyrics in the song rarely have anything to do with it. Luke proclaims that he wishes he wasn't so "sweet." To which, his buddy and famed Rebel pilot Wedge Antilles replies, "You are like cinnamon." At least we know they have cinnamon in space. Also, the whole idea of stopping AT-AT walkers with two cables has never so succinctly been summarized as it is in this new Bad Lip Reading video.

"Wrap it, wrap it round, round, then we make it fall down."

Bad Lip Reading tackles all kinds of content, but Star Wars is something that has worked out particularly well for them in the past. Their video for Star Wars: The Force Awakens, which actually features Mark Hamill doing an amazing Harrison Ford impersonation, has nearly 9 million views on YouTube and remains one of their most popular videos. Maybe they can get Harrison Ford to impersonate Luke Skywalker when they do the Star Wars: The Last Jedi Bad Lip Reading? Only in our dreams.

Given the divide amongst fans with Star Wars: The Last Jedi, it's nice to see a bit of Star Wars related content on the internet that's intended for pure joy. Not that people don't love The Last Jedi, but the divisive nature has made it the great nerd debate of late 2017, taking the wind out of the sails just a little bit for some. This, on the other hand, is something pretty much everyone should be able to get behind. Be sure to check out the Hostiles on the Hill music video Bad Lip Reading for The Empire Strikes Back for yourself below.