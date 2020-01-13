An old interview with Mark Hamill from 1980 has been unearthed. In the interview, Hamill claims that he and Harrison Ford shared a kiss on the set of The Empire Strikes Back. With all of the Reylo talk these days, could SoloWalker or SkySolo have become a thing back in the early 1980s? Probably not, but the internet wasn't around back then, so a lot of things didn't end up becoming a pop culture phenomenon, even though they more than likely could have.

The aforementioned interview with Mark Hamill comes from a 1980 issue of Starlog. The actor was talking about a deleted scene from The Empire Strikes Back where he and Harrison Ford shared a tender moment on the set. Luke Skywalker finds himself in some trouble right from the beginning of the sequel and nearly doesn't make it. Thankfully, Han Solo is there to save the day. Hamill had this to say in 1980 about a deleted scene from the beginning of the movie.

"It's like the scene where I have been hurt and Harrison comes in and says, 'Hey, you don't look so bad to me. In fact, you look strong enough to rip the ears off a gundark.' I reply, 'thanks to you,' and his line was supposed to be, 'that's two you owe me, junior.' But he didn't say it... He gave me a little kiss."

The old interview was posted on social media and Mark Hamill responded by saying that he doesn't "kiss and tell." Obviously, Hamill is having fun with the old quote, though it is unclear if Mark Hamill and Harrison Ford really did kiss or not. Later on in the same interview, the Luke Skywalker actor refers to Han Solo giving him a "little kissy face" at one point in the movie. Maybe Hamill should kiss and tell this time.

The kissing scene in The Empire Strikes Back was brought up when Mark Hamill was talking about how funny Harrison Ford could be while they were working together. The sequel trilogy had Reylo and even a rumored romance between Finn and Poe that never got off the ground, though it could have been, according to Oscar Isaac. Disney apparently wouldn't allow it, though the chemistry certainly was there between the two characters.

The Empire Strikes Back already has one controversial scene, though it wasn't looked upon that way when the movie originally hit theaters. The scene where Luke and Leia kiss is not something that has aged well since we now know that they're siblings. Having Han Solo and Luke kiss would probably have been mind-blowing at the time for Star Wars fans, though it was probably never going to end up on the big screen. You can check out Mark Hamill's Twitter reaction to recently unearthed interview below.

I never kiss & tell. 💋 https://t.co/x43HVKMib4 — Mark Hamill (@HamillHimself) January 11, 2020