The worlds of Star Wars and Back to the Future collide in a new mashup photo that Mark Hamill posted on social media, which he calls The Empire Strikes Back to the Future. Hamill uses social media often to engage with fans, and he's pretty good at it. The Luke Skywalker actor often takes time out of his day to share things that he deems important or humorous, and even answers the burning questions of hardcore Star Wars fans pretty often.

The Star Wars and Back to the Future mashup consists of two edited images. The first image is of Marty McFly and Doc Brown, but their heads have been switched to Luke Skywalker and Obi-Wan Kenobi, respectively. The actual picture is from Back to the Future 2, with a Jabba the Hutt from the tampered with A New Hope lurking in the background. Jabba actually looks pretty happy in the photo, so he may be attempting to help out Luke and Obi-Wan to go up against Biff Tannen to save the future.

The second Star Wars and Back to the Future mashup image is of Luke Skywalker as Marty McFly again, but he's in the diner sitting next to his father, George McFly. The elder McFly is Anakin Skywalker (Hayden Christensen). If one looks closely, you can see some Stormtroopers patrolling the streets behind the iconic characters. It's not clear who did the photo editing for The Empire Strikes Back to the Future images, but whoever is responsible did an excellent job, which was enough to catch the attention of Mark Hamill.

Mark Hamill is getting ready to play Luke Skywalker again in Star Wars 9. However, it isn't clear at this time how big of a part he'll have in the final installment of the new trilogy, or how he'll come back. He could be a Force Ghost who is there to help guide Rey, or he could be shown in flashback sequences. J.J. Abrams and Lucasfilm are keeping everything under wraps as filming continues in England. As for Hamill, he's not spoiling anything, and will likely keep quiet this time around when the film is released after the debacle surrounding The Last Jedi.

Luke Skywalker's story wasn't received very well in The Last Jedi, so fans are hoping that J.J. Abrams has some tricks up his sleeve to redeem the character. Rian Johnson took a different approach to the character, making him dark and negative, which Star Wars fanatics did not expect. Either fans gravitated towards the big change or they railed against it online, so it will be pretty interesting to see what Abrams does with Luke Skywalker for the final movie. We still have over a year of waiting, so you might as well check out the awesome Star Wars and Back to the Future mashup below, thanks to Mark Hamill's Instagram account.