Walt Disney Animation Studios welcomes global Latin superstar Maluma to the Encanto voice cast. Maluma lends his voice to town heartthrob, Mariano, the soon-to-be fiancé of Mirabel's perfect and poised sister Isabela. Maluma took to Twitter to share the news, sating, "I'm proud to be part of this beautiful story!" @maluma joins the cast of #Encanto as Mariano, the town heartthrob! See it in theaters this Thanksgiving!"

"Encanto is such a magical movie," said Maluma. "I'm from Colombia and the story is about a Colombian family. I'm proud to be part of this beautiful story. It means so much to me as I'm very passionate about sharing my country's cultural values and story globally."

Fans are pumped! Many echoed the sentiments, "NICE!!!!! It's crazy how much he looks like his animated counterpart. Also somehow I think he's gonna be getting a lot of fan art by thirsty people on Twitter lol"

If you missed the trailer, here ya go! It's gonna be a hit!

Bringing an undeniable presence and memorable sound to the stage, Juan Luis Londoño Arias, known to his fans as Maluma, has skyrocketed onto the music scene in the last 10 years. Born and raised in Medellín, Colombia, the singing, songwriting and acting powerhouse has crossed over into the American, Asian, Latin American, European and Middle Eastern markets. He has released six studio albums including his most recent, '#7DJ - Seven Days in Jamaica,' and has been recognized by the Latin Grammys, Billboard and Latin Billboard Awards, the VMAs, and MTV, among others. Next year, Maluma continues his acting career in Marry Me, alongside Jennifer Lopez, Sarah Silverman, Jimmy Fallon, Utkarsh Ambudkar and Owen Wilson.

The Disney animated film tells the tale of the Madrigals, an extraordinary family who live in a wondrous, charmed place called an Encanto. Each child has been blessed with a magic gift unique to them-each child except Mirabel. But when the family's home is threatened, Mirabel may be their only hope.

The voice cast also includes Stephanie Beatriz as Mirabel; María Cecilia Botero as Mirabel's grandmother Alma aka Abuela; John Leguizamo as Mirabel's estranged Uncle Bruno; Angie Cepeda and Wilmer Valderrama as Mirabel's parents, Julieta and Agustín; and Diane Guererro and Jessica Darrow as Mirabel's sisters, Isabela and Luisa. Also lending their voices are Carolina Gaitán and Mauro Castillo as Mirabel's aunt and uncle, Pepa and Félix; and Adassa, Rhenzy Feliz and Ravi Cabot-Conyers as Mirabel's cousins Dolores, Camilo and Antonio, respectively.

Encanto features all-new songs by Lin-Manuel Miranda (Hamilton, Moana) and is directed by Jared Bush (co-director Zootopia) and Byron Howard (Zootopia, Tangled), co-directed by Charise Castro Smith (writer The Death of Eva Sofia Valdez), and produced by Yvett Merino, p.g.a. and Clark Spencer, p.g.a. Castro Smith and Bush are screenwriters on the film. Germaine Franco composed the original score. Walt Disney Animation Studios' Encanto opens in theaters November 24 2021.