Disney released a new trailer for their upcoming animated feature, Encanto. The latest sneak peek shows the Madrigal family who live in a magical house (a casita) located in the mountains of Colombia. The magical abode has given each member of the family a special power, including super strength and healing. However, Mirabel has not been able to unlock her gift yet and feels left out.

Walt Disney Animation Studios' Encanto tells the tale of an extraordinary family, the Madrigals, who live hidden in the mountains of Colombia, in a magical house, in a vibrant town, in a wondrous, charmed place called an Encanto. The magic of the Encanto has blessed every child in the family with a unique gift from super strength to the power to heal-every child except one, Mirabel (voice of Stephanie Beatriz). But when she discovers that the magic surrounding the Encanto is in danger, Mirabel decides that she, the only ordinary Madrigal, might just be her exceptional family's last hope.

The trailer shows Mirabel going on an exciting adventure that includes danger, magic, and plenty of colorful animals. This animated movie looks like an exciting journey that will have plenty of heartwarming moments involving finding your family and discovering your own unique abilities.

It was also announced today that actor John Leguizamo (Critical Thinking, Ice Age) has joined the voice cast. "I was so pumped to be asked to the party," said Leguizamo. "Lin-Manuel [Miranda] wrote me a rap, and I flipped out! Plus, this is such a beautiful story set in Colombia. It's a first in so many ways. The magic is enchanting, the comedy is so sharp, and the world created is irresistible."

Leguizamo lends his voice to Bruno, Mirabel's uncle who's gifted with the ability to see the future. Bruno's honest, often doomsaying predictions aren't always well received by the rest of the family, so he disappeared long ago, becoming the uncle no one talks about. "Bruno is so compelling because he is that guy that never quite fits in," said Leguizamo. "He's an outsider, but he also understands the world better because he's always wanted to belong to it."

The voice cast also includes Stephanie Beatriz as Mirabel; María Cecilia Botero as Mirabel's grandmother Alma aka Abuela; Angie Cepeda and Wilmer Valderrama as Mirabel's parents, Julieta and Agustín; and Diane Guererro and Jessica Darrow as Mirabel's sisters, Isabela and Luisa. Also lending their voices are Carolina Gaitán and Mauro Castillo as Mirabel's aunt and uncle, Pepa and Félix; and Adassa, Rhenzy Feliz and Ravi Cabot-Conyers as Mirabel's cousins Dolores, Camilo and Antonio, respectively.

Encanto features all new songs from Lin-Manuel Miranda, who previously worked with Disney on Moana. The recorded version of Hamilton has also brought Disney a ton of success on Disney+.

According to Looper, Miranda has been attached to this project "as far back as 2016." Miranda reportedly "went scouting in Colombia with the filmmakers before any big moves were made in terms of story, images, or songs." "It's unusual to actually have your songwriter come on so early in the process, to have your songwriter go on the research trip, to have your songwriter actually be a part of developing what the story is going to be," said Spencer. "That gave Lin such a great ownership and grounding in what he wanted this film to be. He wasn't just being given, 'Here's the area of the film where we think they should sing a song'. He has it instinctively in his own heart because he's been such a collaborator from the very, very beginning."

Miranda also had input on Encanto's direction and its characters. Bush spoke about how Miranda's songwriting and ideas had an impact on where they went with the film.

"It wasn't just, 'we have an idea for a song' and then Lin wrote a song. It went back and forth," Bush said. "And Charise and I were constantly inspired by Lin's ideas in terms of what the characters might sound like, putting that back into the script, seeing how that then changed the story and changed the characters. It was this ongoing evolution, a circular process, that was incredibly fun." Encanto is hitting theaters on Nov. 24, right in time for Thanksgiving. It is being released as a theatrical exclusive.