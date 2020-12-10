Enchanted 2 has officially been confirmed by Disney for an upcoming release on the streaming service Disney+. This follows years of rumors and rumblings that the live-action musical comedy Enchanted would be getting a sequel, as despite efforts reportedly being made at Disney, the project just couldn't seem to get off the ground. This year, progress on the sequel - officially dubbed Disenchanted - seemed to finally be moving forward amid reports that Adam Shankman had signed on to write and direct while new songs were being written.

Disenchanted, a sequel to the hit film Enchanted, will stream exclusively on @DisneyPlus. Amy Adams returns for more fantastical fun as Giselle! ???? — Disney (@Disney) December 11, 2020

Speaking about the future of Disney+ on Thursday's Disney Investor Day presentation, President of Walt Disney Studios Motion Picture Production Sean Bailey verified that Disenchanted was in the works for the streaming service. It was also confirmed that original star Amy Adams would be back to reprise her iconic role of Giselle. No other details have yet been revealed about the sequel and it wasn't stated if Shankman is still on board to direct the movie.

The first Enchanted, directed by Kevin Lima and written by Bill Kelly, was released in 2007. Its plot imagines an archetypal Disney Princess played by Amy Adams winding up in the "real world" when she traverses from the animated universe to real-life New York City. Hoping to find her happily ever after, she meets a divorce lawyer (Patrick Dempsey) who just might be the one to give the princess her "happy ever after" ending. The movie also starred James Marsden, Timothy Spall, Susan Sarandon, Jeff Bennett, Rachel Covey, Idina Menzel, and Julie Andrews.

Because Enchanted was a blockbuster hit at the box office, there have reportedly been efforts to get a sequel made for at least a decade. In 2010, it was reported that Jessie Nelson was writing the screenplay for Enchanted 2 with Anne Fletcher directing. The following year, Marsden suggested that he and Adams would be open to the sequel, but that the "clock is ticking" as they play "ageless animated characters." Although Marsden was open to returning, the project wound up stalling.

Years later, in 2014, it was again reported that Enchanted 2 was back on track with J. David Stem and David N. Weiss writing a new screenplay. It was then reported in 2016 that Adam Shankman would be stepping in to direct the movie. Shankman would personally confirm his involvement in the project soon after, also claiming that composer Alan Menken and Stephen Schwartz would also return to write the songs for the movie. Earlier this year, the project got another update when it was reported that Shankman will also serve as the screenwriter.

At this point, it's not clear if the officially-announced sequel will still be using Shankman as writer and director as has been previously reported on. Because only Adams was announced as a part of the project, it's also unknown if any of the other original actors will be returning as well. No plot details have yet been divulged, but with Disenchanted now completely official, there should be more news on its production coming soon. This news comes to us from the official Disney twitter.