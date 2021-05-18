It looks like the long-awaited Enchanted sequel, Disenchanted, will mix things up even more than expected, with newcomer Gabriella Baldacchino now set to play the lead role. Disney have now revealed that Baldacchino, whose credits include roles in School Spirits and Ask for Jane, will join the fray as Morgan Philip, who many will remember as the daughter of Patrick Dempsey's character. Baldacchino's involvement was announced along with confirmation that production on Disney's Disenchanted has now begun, with Walt Disney Studios sharing a look at Amy Adams alongside director Adam Shankman.

Morgan appeared in the first movie as a spirited six-year-old and was portrayed by Rachel Covey, but Disenchanted will pick up with events all these years later, with Morgan now older and taking a lead role in proceedings as portrayed by Gabriella Baldacchino. Amy Adams, Patrick Dempsey, James Marsden, and Idina Menzel will all reprise their roles from the first outing, as well as Alan Menken and Stephen Schwartz returning to write the movie's songs, with Menken also returning to compose the score.

Maya Rudolph (Saturday Night Live, Bridesmaids) was recently revealed to be playing the villain of the piece, with Yvette Nicole Brown (Community, Disney's Big Shot) and Jayma Mays (Glee, Trial & Error) also on board. It has now been revealed that her character will be named Malvina Monroe, with Rudolph since breaking her silence over taking on her first role as a bad guy. "If this had been 15 years ago and someone asked if I wanted to be the bad guy, I might've been like, 'geez, I don't know,' but I've come to learn in my many years that the most fun thing to get to do is when you get to play The Most," she said.

Patrick Dempsey has also since revealed that he will in fact sing and dance for the first time in the movie saying, "I've been talking to director [Adam Shankman]. The story is getting better and better. There's a great cast coming together. And the musical numbers, I get to sing and dance. To work with everybody again after 14 years is just really exciting. We need some escapism right now. We need those romantic comedies and those musicals to get people out of the doldrums that we're in."

Released back in 2007, the first Enchanted acts as both an homage and parody of the classic Disney movies and princesses of old. The story begins with Amy Adams' Princess Giselle being banished from her kingdom by her lover's evil stepmother. Transported into the real world, specifically New York City, Giselle must navigate her way through a reality that lacks singing animals and other such wonders in order to find a way to get home. Things become complicated however when Giselle meets a lawyer, Robert (Patrick Dempsey), and finds herself falling for him.

Disenchanted will take place 15 years after the first movie, with Giselle living in the suburb of Monroeville with Robert and Morgan. The plot synopsis teases she "must juggle the challenges that come with a new home and discover what happily ever after truly means to her and her new family."

Disenchanted does not yet have a release date but will premiere exclusively on Disney+ sometime in 2022. This comes to us from Walt Disney Studios.