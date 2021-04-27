The cast of the long-awaited Disney sequel, Disenchanted, is slowly coming together, with the likes of two-time Primetime Emmy winner Maya Rudolph joining the project alongside Community star Yvette Nicole Brown and Glee star Jayma Mays. While the details of their respective characters is being kept under wraps, it is believed that Rudolph will play the movie's main villain, with Brown and Mays also on board as her fellow antagonists.

Maya Rudolph is best known for her role on Saturday Night Live and has received much praise for her performance as Vice President Kamala Harris. She is recognizable for her starring roles in the likes of Inherent Vice, The WayWayBack, Bridesmaids and Away We Go, and recently won two Primetime Emmys for her work on SNLand her role in the animated series Big Mouth.

Yvette Nicole Brown meanwhile is best known for her role as Shirley Bennett in the critically acclaimed comedy series, Community, with Jayma Mays best known for starring roles in the likes of Glee, The League, The Smurfs 2, and Bill & Ted Face the Music. These additions to Disenchantedare certainly promising, with the comedic trio more than able to bring some entertaining villainy to proceedings.

Released back in 2007, the first Enchanted acts as both an homage and parody of the classic Disney movies and princesses of old. The story begins with Amy Adams' Princess Giselle being banished from her kingdom by her lover's evil stepmother. Transported into the real world, specifically New York City, Giselle must navigate her way through a reality that lacks singing animals and other such wonders in order to find a way to get home. Things become complicated however when Giselle meets a lawyer, Robert (Patrick Dempsey), and finds herself falling for him.

Directed by Kevin Lima from a script by Bill Kelly, Enchantedstars Amy Adams, Patrick Dempsey, James Marsden, Timothy Spall, Idina Menzel, Rachel Covey, and Susan Sarandon. The Disney original movie was both a critical darling and a huge box office success, earning more than $340 million worldwide. Combining both traditional-looking animation and live-action and containing songs by legendary composer Alan Menken alongside lyricist Stephen Schwartz, Enchanted works wonderfully as both a love letter to the beloved works of Disney, and a satirical look at its many tropes, with fans having been hoping for a follow-up for some time.

Plot details for Disenchanted are also currently being kept under lock and key, though it is believed that the story will factor in the amount of time that has passed since the first movie's release, with Robert's daughter Morgan reportedly being recast.

The new cast members join the likes of Adams, Dempsey, Marsden and Menzel, each of whom will reprise their roles from the original for the highly anticipated Disney+ sequel. Legendary composer Alan Menken will also return, and recently let slip that Disenchanted has begun filming. "It's really good. It's filming. Amy Adams is in it, Patrick's in it. Idina Menzel's in it... Jimmy Marsden. They're in it," he revealed.

Hairspray, Rock of Ages,and What Men Wantdirector, Adam Shankman is on board to helm the follow-up, which does not yet have a release date but is expected to hit Disney+. This comes to us from Deadline.