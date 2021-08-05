That's a wrap on the long-awaited Disney sequel, Disenchanted, with director Adam Shankman taking to social media to confirm the news. The filmmaker shared a wholesome image of himself holding hands with lead actress Amy Adams, and also took the time to reveal that the movie will indeed arrive on Disney+ sometime in 2022.

"Myself and [email protected] would just like to say: And that's a wrap. #Disenchanted. Coming to you in #2022."

Released back in 2007, the first Enchanted acts as both an homage and parody of the classic Disney movies and princesses of old. The story begins with Amy Adams' Princess Giselle being banished from her kingdom by her lover's evil stepmother. Transported into the real world, specifically New York City, Giselle must navigate her way through a reality that lacks singing animals and other such wonders in order to find a way to get home. Things become complicated however when Giselle meets a lawyer, Robert (Patrick Dempsey), and finds herself falling for him.

Several details have now been released regarding the Disney follow-up, with Disenchanted due to take place fifteen years after the first movie, with Giselle having moved to the suburb of Monroeville with Robert and their teenage daughter Morgan, where she must juggle the challenges that come with a new home and discover what happily ever after truly means to her and her new family.

However, Giselle, Robert, and Morgan's new suburban life may not turn out to be as idyllic as they'd hoped, as the community is overseen by Malvina Monroe, who has nefarious intentions for the family. When problems arise, Giselle wishes that their lives were the perfect fairytale. The spell backfires, with Giselle rushing to save her family, and her homeland of the Kingdom of Andalasia before the clock strikes midnight.

The cast meanwhile will be comprised of several familiar faces from the first movie, with Amy Adams returning as Giselle, Patrick Dempsey as Giselle's husband Robert, James Marsden as Prince Edward, and Frozen star Idina Menzel as Nancy Tremaine, who is now married to Prince Edward. New cast members include Maya Rudolph, who is set to play the villain, Malvina, with Oscar Nunez and Kolton Stewart also having now been added to the cast, with the latter playing Malvina's son. Newcomer Gabriella Baldacchino will make her feature film debut in Disenchanted, starring in a pivotal role as Morgan, Robert's daughter. Yvette Nicole Brown and Jayma Mays were previously announced, and while we now know that they will star as Rosaleen and Ruby respectively, it has not yet been confirmed whether they will also star as villains as previously theorized.

On the musical side, Alan Menken and Stephen Schwartz are returning to write the movie's songs, with Menken also set to compose the score. With production having now wrapped, it shouldn't be too long before we get a better look at the sequel, and can judge whether the team have once again managed to capture the same magic. Disenchanted is scheduled to be released in the United States on an unspecified date in 2022, as a Disney+ exclusive movie. This news comes to us courtesy of the official Instagram account of Adam Shankman.