Pauly Shore is celebrating the 29th anniversary of Encino Man by once again teasing a sequel. Directed by Les Mayfield and starring Shore alongside Sean Astin and Brendan Fraser, Encino Man was released in theaters by Walt Disney Pictures in May 1992. It follows two geeky teenagers (Shore, Astin) who befriend a caveman (Fraser) unthawed from a block of ice, helping him adapt to his new life in the present while he simultaneously teaches them a thing or two about life as well.

Encino Man was a hit at the box office, but no sequels were ever released. Perhaps the odds of seeing it happen are closer than ever, now that we're in the age of modern sequels to classic movies and TV shows. We've already seen Disney doing this already with other classic properties from the 1990s, with The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers recently finishing its first season and Hocus Pocus 2 in the works for a 2022 release.

Recognizing the anniversary of Encino Man's premiere, Pauly Shore took to social media to post an image from the set of himself alongside Fraser. He further teases the possibility of Encino Man 2 by reiterating that he's "ready" to reprise his role for the potential movie, as are both Fraser and Astin. It just might take some convincing with the help of the Encino Man fans. Here's what Shore had to say in the post.

"29 years ago this weekend, Encino Man hit the big screen. Heres a personal pic with myself and Brendan Fraser on the set. Peace Brendan, miss you. Hope you're doing great in this crazy world. And you guys know what Brendans peace sign means right? Encino Man 2 doooooooddzzzz. Hit up Disney+ and tell them myself, Brendan, and Sean Astin are ready for the sequel. Have a great Memorial Day weekend everybody. We'll be wiezen the juice."

It's not the first time Shore has called for Encino Man 2 to happen. In November 2020, he similarly remembered Encino Man with a picture of the cast, suggesting all three were "ready" to make the movie. As with the new post, he also thought it would help to have the fans let the folks at Disney+ know that they want to see it happen.

"Good o'l Encino Man, remember this classic?" Shore's post read. "How many people want to see Encino Man 2?! Hit up Disney+ on social media and let them know Brendan, Sean, and myself are ready to go! Let's do this 2021. Let's Wiez the prune juice dooooooooodz."

If 90s nostalgia is in right now, there's no reason Encino Man 2 can't be a part of the fun. The original is a cult classic that's a lot of fun, even if critics weren't overly kind to the movie at the time. Hopefully, Disney will notice the attention Shore's social media posts have gotten from fans, and we just might see the sequel turn into a reality. If not, fans can always go back and revisit the original anytime by streaming it on Disney+. This news comes to us from Pauly Shore on Instagram.