Encino Man is one of the most memorable comedy movies of the early 1990s, and you can revisit the caveman comedy for free right now by streaming it on YouTube. Released in 1992, the movie is directed by Les Mayfield and written by Geroge Zaloom and Shawn Schepps. It stars Pauly Shore and Sean Astin as two friends who discover a caveman (Brendan Fraser), whom they help to integrate into modern-day Los Angeles. Click here to unlock the Weaselverse and watch Encino Man for free.

The official synopsis reads: "The fun kicks off when two high school buddies dig up a frozen caveman in their backyard! Once the living fossil thaws out, the friends figure he's their ticket to being cool. But the plan backfires when the newcomer turns everyday life upside down, generating pre-hysterical craziness wherever he roams! Co-starring Sean Astin and Brendan Fraser, you'll definitely dig Encino Man -- the totally irreverent, totally awesome comedy that shows just how hilariously out-of-control things evolve once the stone age meets the rock age head-on!"

Over the past year, Shore has teased Encino Man 2, suggesting that Disney+ would make a good home for the potential sequel. As The Mighty Ducks and other Disney properties from the past have gotten rebooted for the streaming service, the possibility seems more likely now than ever before. The issue is apparently with Disney, as Shore has said that he'd be happy to return for a new movie. He also says Brendan Fraser and Sean Astin would be on board to return.

"29 years ago this weekend, Encino Man hit the big screen," Shore posted to Instagram in May, along with a photo of himself with Fraser, commemorating the movie's 29th anniversary. "Heres a personal pic with myself and Brendan Fraser on the set. Peace Brendan, miss you. Hope you're doing great in this crazy world. And you guys know what Brendans peace sign means right? Encino Man 2 doooooooddzzzz. Hit up Disney+ and tell them myself, Brendan, and Sean Astin are ready for the sequel."

More recently, Shore addressed doing sequels to Encino Man along with his other movies from the 1990s. He reiterated that he has no power whatsoever in getting the sequel made, but with the age of social media, the fans have great influence in what decisions get made at Disney. Shore stressed that the best hope to see Encino Man 2 or a sequel to any of his other movies is to continue reaching out to Disney and asking for it in a respectful way.

"I want to thank you guys from the bottom of my heart for all the outgoing messages basically saying that you're going to reach out to Disney+ and Amazon and MGM regarding the sequels to my films," Shore said of the support he's been getting. "So, because of the world of social media now, you guys, you people at home, actually have more power than I do regarding getting my sequels made."

Maybe a positive response to the movie's availability on YouTube Movies will further help influence Disney to move forward with more Encino Man. Time will tell if the sequel ever ends up seeing the light of day, but we will always have the original.Encino Man can be found streaming for free with ads on Youtube.