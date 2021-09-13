Amazon Prime Video has released an official teaser trailer for the upcoming movie Encounter. The new sci-fi thriller stars Ruiz Ahmed (Sounds of Metal, Venom) as a Marine Corps veteran who embarks on a rescue mission to protect his two sons from alien parasitic microbes. Encounter comes from British director Michael Pearce (known for directing 2017's Beast), which also features Octavia Spencer.

Encounter is a 2021 British-American sci-fi thriller film directed by Michael Pearce, and written by Pearce and Joe Barton. Encounter stars Riz Ahmed, Octavia Spencer, Janina Gavankar, Rory Cochrane and Lucian-River Chauhan. Back in October 2018, it was announced that Michael Pearce would direct the upcoming film from a screenplay written by himself and Joe Barton. In July 2020, Riz Ahmed and Octavia Spencer had joined the official cast of the new film, with Amazon Studios set to distribute. Between the months of September through November 2020, Janina Gavankar, Rory Cochrane, and Lucian-River Chauhan had also joined the list of cast members for the film.

Encounter is produced by Dimitri Doganis, Piers Vellacott, and Derrin Schlesigner. Production companies for the new sci-fi thriller include Amazon Studios, Film4 Productions, and Raw. The official synopsis for Encounter reads as, "A decorated Marine goes on a rescue mission to save his two young sons from an unhuman threat. As their journey takes them in increasingly dangerous directions, the boys will need to leave their childhoods behind."

Amazon's Encounter already had its world premiere during the 48th Telluride Film Festival on September 3, 2021. Some early reactions for the upcoming film are calling it "Invasion of the Body Snatchers with a more serious character study". On Rotten Tomatoes, Encounter currently holds an approval rating of 71%, and an average rating of 7.4/10, which are based on a total of 28 reviews. The official running time for the new upcoming film is set at 108 minutes.

The new British sci-fi thriller is Michael Pearce's second feature following his 2017 indie Beast. Since the release of director Michael Pearce's first feature film, Rotten Tomatoes had given the film an approval rating of 92% based on a total of 142 reviews, and an average rating of 7.28/10.﻿ The director shared during his introduction right before the screening, that he worked on this film for "twelve hours a day, for the last four years." Ruiz Ahmed was nominated last year for his performance in Sound of Metal, which is another Amazon Studios film that was also nominated for Best Picture.

While Encounter already had its world premiere at the 48th Telluride Film Festival back on September 3, the sci-fi thriller also had its international premiere during the Toronto International Film Festival on September 10. With the film having mixed reviews thus far, fans will only have to wait a few more months until its official release date. Encounter is currently scheduled to be released in a limited release on December 3. The film will then be released and available for streaming only on Amazon Prime Video on December 10.