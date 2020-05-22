It seems the Cassian Andor Rogue One Prequel series is set to be the next big Star Wars project coming down the pipeline, what with The Mandalorian season 2 in the can, set to arrive this fall. While many details regarding the Disney+ series remain under wraps, a hint at what's to come may have been given to us back in January, courtesy of actress Erin Kellyman. If we want to read into a comment she made on social media, it seems Kellyman could be hinting at the return of Solo's Enfys Nest. At the very least, it isn't being ruled out.

Back in January, Erin Kellyman, who playedEnfys Nest in 2018's Solo: A Star Wars Story, took to Instagram to share an appreciation for fans. Specifically, those who appreciated her bringing a mixed-race female character to a galaxy far, far away. In the replies is where things got interesting. A fan asked if she would be appearing in the Cassian Andor series. Kellyman simply replied by saying, "No spoilers here." That could mean absolutely nothing, but if we're willing to grasp at straws, it could mean more Enfys Nest.

If we are to assume the lack of an outright denial means Enfys Nest could show up in the show, let's look at what that might mean and how it could happen. The main events of Solo take place roughly seven years before the events of A New Hope. Or, as Star Wars fans say, Before the Battle of Yavin, shortened to BBY. The Rogue One prequel series is expected to take place about five years BBY, which could firmly place the character in that timeline. So it works out on that level quite easily.

As far as connecting it to the story, there are ways to do that as well. The Solo novelization includes a section where Enfys Nest comes across Saw Gerrera and a young Jyn Erso. This connection to Saw and the early shades of the Rebellion could bring the character into the fold naturally. Not only that, but setting aside the lackluster performance of Solo at the box office, Enfys Nest became something of a breakout character within the hardcore fanbase. The movie left a lot of room to explore her and the Cloud-Riders gang further.

While much is up in the air right now, given the current situation the business is facing, the plan is to shoot the Cassian Andor series this year. Diego Luna will reprise his role, with Alan Tudyk coming back as K-2SO. Tony Gilroy, who worked extensively on the Rogue One reshoots, will serve as showrunner. Genevieve O'Reilly is set to return as Mon Mothma, with Stellan Skarsgard and Kyle Soller serving as new additions. It is also rumored that Jimmy Smits will return as Bail Organa. We'll be sure to keep you posted as further details are made available. You can check out the original post from Erin Kellyman's Instagram.