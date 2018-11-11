The Hateful Eight composer Ennio Morricone doesn't like Quentin Tarantino. The legendary Italian composer has scored over 500 movies during the course of his long career, including Sergio Leone's A Fistful of Dollars, Roland Joffe's The Mission, and Guiseppe Tornatore's Cinema Paradiso. Morricone, who turned 90-years old over the weekend, also had some opinions to share about America and the Academy Awards, though they weren't as harsh as his Tarantino criticisms.

Quentin Tarantino announced at the 2015 San Diego Comic-Con that Ennio Morricone would score The Hateful Eight. It was the first western score that Morricone had done in 34 years. It's believed that the composer wrote the score without even seeing the movie. In a new interview, Morricone called Tarantino's movies "trash," and slammed his creativity. The composer had this to say about Tarantino.

"The man is a cretin. He only steals from others and puts stuff back together again. There's nothing original about that. That doesn't make him a director. He is nothing compared with the Hollywood greats, such as John Huston, Alfred Hitchcock or Billy Wilder. They had class. Tarantino simply recooks old dishes."

Quentin Tarantino wanted Ennio Morricone to score Django Unchained in 2012, but the composer was only able to write one piece of music for the movie. Tarantino reportedly wanted the score really quickly, which was something that Morricone could not pull off. The composer spoke more about that experience. Morricone explains.

"(Tarantino) is absolutely chaotic. He talks without thinking, he does everything at the last minute. He has no idea. He calls up out of the blue and wants a complete score in just a few days. That's not possible. It makes me so mad. I'm not going to put up with this. And I told him so last time."

The Hateful Eight earned Ennio Morricone his first Academy Award, after he received the Lifetime Achievement Award in 2007. However, the composer doesn't really care for the annual awards ceremony at all either. When asked if the 2016 Oscars left him "emotionally disturbed," the composer had this to say.

"Nonsense. Rather I was in pain from sitting down for so long, on the plane and at the ceremony. If I looked happy it was because I knew I would soon be getting away from that boring ceremony."

Ennio Morricone also noted that he has no desire to return to the United Stated because of "its self-inflated pomposities and embarrassments like the Oscars." This isn't the first time that we've heard the Quentin Tarantino is difficult to work with, and it certainly will not be the last. With that being said, it seems that Morricone is pretty much over the entertainment industry in general, not just Tarantino and the Academy Awards. The Ennio Morricone interview was first conducted by Playboy Germany and translated by Variety.