Helena Bonham Carter will return for Enola Holmes 2. Serving as a direct sequel to last year's hit mystery movie that was a big hit for Netflix, Enola Holmes 2 brings back Millie Bobby Brown to play the titular sleuth with Henry Cavill also returning as her older brother Sherlock. In the first Enola Holmes, Carter played Eudoria Holmes, the family matriarch, and it's now been confirmed that she will be back in the role for the sequel.

Millie Bobby Brown, Henry Cavill, and Helena Bonham Carter are part of an ensemble cast for Enola Holmes 2. Other cast members include David Thewlis, Susan Wokoma, Adeel Akhtar, Sharon Duncan-Brewster, Hannah Dodd, Abbie Hern, Gabriel Tierney, and Serrana Su-Ling Bliss. It was also recently announced at Netflix's Tudum fan event that Louis Partridge would be reprising his role as Tewksbury.

Director Harry Bradbeer (Fleabag, Killing Eve) and writer Jack Thorne (Harry Potter and the Cursed Child, The Aeronauts) are also back in their respective positions. Legendary is producing the feature in partnership with Netflix. Legendary's Mary Parent, Alex Garcia, and Ali Mendes will produce alongside Millie Bobby Brown and Paige Brown through their PCMA Productions banner. Legendary's Joshua Grode is executive producing alongside Michael Dreyer, Harry Bradbeer, and Jack Thorne.

Enola Holmes is based on the book series of the same name by Nancy Springer. Its story follows the rebellious teen sister (Millie Bobby Brown) of the famous mystery solver Sherlock Holmes (Henry Cavill) as she travels to london in pursuit of her missing mother, often outsmarting her more famous brothers Sherlock and Mycroft (Sam Claflin). It was one of the most-watched titles on Netflix for the year of 2020, and even better, it was met with very positive reviews. It wasn't long before the streamer decided that a sequel was in order.

"There's more of the story to be told. The story isn't over yet," Brown previously told Deadline, concerning the character's future. "She isn't grown up, there's no conclusion. I think she'll forever be someone who is always evolving, but there's definitely more to be shown on screen. Harry and I loved working together, so this has to happen."

"Well, I hope I'd have the energy for that, yeah. That would be amazing [to adapt five more movies]," director Harry Bradbeer also told Decider. "Someone's going to have the energy for it! It'd be wonderful to get five more movies out of this scene. I do think they're extraordinary stories to tell, and what a period. As you go forward, things like that three-wheeled car-which was a lovely thing we discovered - to find our characters playing on some of the new contraptions, at some point in the early 20th century. Of course, we get airplanes and the Wright brothers. Who knows what other challenges are going to come out of this really restless, productive period."

Also teasing what was to come for Helena Bonham Carter's character, Bradbeer added: "I can say it will certainly be looked into in future movies. And I'm delighted to say I'm not entirely sure what she's up to. Not all the details. I know quite a bit, which I can't divulge. But I'm excited about the other things that she's going to do. She's such an extraordinary character that we're going to dig out some more secrets about her."

Enola Holmes 2 does not have a set release date at this time. The plan is for the sequel to kick off principal photography in London in the very near future. This news comes to us from Variety.