Following the recent release of Netflix's Enola Holmes, star Millie Bobby Brown has already expressed interest in returning for a sequel. Leading the adaptation as the inquisitive kid-sister of world-famous sleuth, Sherlock Holmes, Brown is eager to return for another adventure and continue evolving the character.

"Yeah, there's more of the story to be told. The story isn't over yet. She isn't grown up, there's no conclusion. I think she'll forever be someone who is always evolving, but there's definitely more to be shown on screen. Harry and I loved working together, so this has to happen. Harry, we've got to send an email..."

While it will be some time before Netflix knows the viewing numbers for Enola Holmes, the adaptation has so far received mostly positive reviews from critics and audiences alike, with many hoping this won't be the last we see of the young detective. Considering the vast amount of source material that could be used for further movies, as well as Brown's enthusiasm to return, the idea of a sequel is, dare we say, elementary.

For now, audiences can sit back and enjoy the first outing for Enola Holmes, which hit Netflix earlier this week. The movie is an adaptation of the mystery-thriller book series of the same name, written by Nancy Springer. The story chronicles the adventures of Sherlock Holmes' younger sister Enola, a creation of Springer's and not part of the established Sherlock Holmes canon, who, when her mother disappears, decides to become a super-sleuth in her own right. Running away to London where she establishes a clandestine private detective career specializing in missing person investigations, Enola must also keep ahead of her brothers who are determined to capture and force her to conform to their expectations.

Starring Strangers Things breakout favorite Millie Bobby Brown as the title character, Enola Holmes features an all-star cast alongside the rising star including Henry Cavill as Sherlock Holmes, Sam Claflin as Mycroft Holmes, and Helena Bonham Carter as Eudoria Holmes, Enola, Sherlock, and Mycroft's mother. Making up the rest of the supporting cast are Fiona Shaw, Adeel Akhtar, Louis Partridge and Frances de la Tour. The movie is directed by Fleabag and Killing Eve talent, Harry Bradbeer, and written by His Dark Materials' Jack Thorne.

The official synopsis for the Netflix adaptation reads, "England, 1884 - a world on the brink of change. On the morning of her 16th birthday, Enola Holmes (Millie Bobby Brown) wakes to find that her mother (Helena Bonham Carter) has disappeared, leaving behind an odd assortment of gifts but no apparent clue as to where she's gone or why. After a free-spirited childhood, Enola suddenly finds herself under the care of her brothers Sherlock (Henry Cavill) and Mycroft (Sam Claflin), both set on sending her away to a finishing school for "proper" young ladies. Refusing to follow their wishes, Enola escapes to search for her mother in London. But when her journey finds her entangled in a mystery surrounding a young runaway Lord (Louis Partridge), Enola becomes a super-sleuth in her own right, outwitting her famous brother as she unravels a conspiracy that threatens to set back the course of history. Based on the beloved book series by Nancy Springer, Enola Holmes is a dynamic new mystery-adventure that introduces the world's greatest detective to his fiercest competition yet: his teenage sister. The game is afoot."

Enola Holmes is now available on Netflix. This comes to us courtesy of Deadline.