It's true. Enola Holmes 2 is officially a go. The sequel is being developed and produced by Legendary in partnership with Netflix, with both Millie Bobby Brown, who played the title character, and Henry Cavill, who portrayed the iconic Sherlock Holmes, set to reprise their roles. This now gives both stars, as well as the streaming service, another franchise.

The sequel is afoot!



The adventure continues as Millie Bobby Brown & Henry Cavill return to the world of ENOLA HOLMES, reteaming with director Harry Bradbeer & writer Jack Thorne on a second film based on Nancy Springer’s book series about Sherlock Holmes’ brilliant sister. 🔎 pic.twitter.com/7tsr1fbej2 — NetflixFilm (@NetflixFilm) May 13, 2021

Legendary had originally produced Enola Holmes with the intent to release it in theaters. But due to the pandemic, the worldwide rights (save for China) were sold to Netflix. It turned out to be a big hit for the streaming service. So much so that they are now moving forward with a follow-up based on Nancy Springer's acclaimed series of books. The official Netflix Film Twitter account made the announcement, saying the following.

"The sequel is afoot! The adventure continues as Millie Bobby Brown & Henry Cavill return to the world of Enola Holmes, reteaming with director Harry Bradbeer & writer Jack Thorne on a second film based on Nancy Springer's book series about Sherlock Holmes' brilliant sister."

Harry Bradbeer (Fleabag, Killing Eve) is returning to direct Enola Holmes 2, with Jack Thorne (Harry Potter and the Cursed Child, The Aeronauts) coming back to pen the screenplay as well. So the same team that made the first movie a success is largely staying intact. Mary Parent, Alex Garcia, Ali Mendes, Millie Bobby Brown and Paige Brown are set to produce. Joshua Grode, Michael Dreyer, Bradbeer and Thorne serve as executive producers. Brown had this to say in a statement.

"I can't wait to collaborate again with my Enola Holmes family! Enola holds a special place in my heart, she's strong, fearless, intelligent and brave. I look forward to fans seeing how her journey continues."

The metrics for a Netflix hit versus a hit at the box office are vastly different. But Enola Holmes currently holds an impressive 91 percent approval rating from critics on Rotten Tomatoes, to go with a 70 percent audience score. The company says that an estimated 76 million households watched the movie within the first 28 days of its release. Considering the service has around 200 million subscribers worldwide, that's quite a large percentage. That being the case, it's easy to see why a sequel makes sense.

There is no word yet on the storyline, nor is it clear how soon production is expected to begin. The books, generally speaking, tell the story of Sherlock Holmes' rebellious teen sister Enola, who is, in her own right, a gifted sleuth, often outsmarting her famous siblings. Meanwhile, Millie Bobby Brown is filming Stranger Things season 4 while Henry Cavill has wrapped filming on The Witcher season 2. It continues to remain unclear if we are ever going to see Cavill reprise his role as Superman again. If not, it appears he's having no trouble finding work elsewhere. We'll be sure to keep you posted as any further details are made available. You can check out the announcement from the NetflixFilm Twitter account.