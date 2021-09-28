Production on a sequel to Netflix's Enola Holmes is due to being very soon, and now, thanks to recent TUDUM event, we know that another character from the first outing will be back for more adventure. In a short teaser for the follow-up, it's confirmed that Millie Bobby Brown will be reunited with her partner-in-crime and potential love interest Tewkesbury, played by Louis Partridge.

Big Enola Holmes 2 news out of #TUDUM — Louis Partridge will be back as Tewkesbury in the sequel! pic.twitter.com/OVX4mPo2Co — Netflix (@netflix) September 25, 2021

Following the chemistry between the pair displayed in the first movie, the news of Tewkesbury's return should have fans excited for Enola Holmes 2, which will once again be led by Millie Bobby Brown in the title role, and will again feature Henry Cavill as Sherlock Holmes. Brown previously responded to the news of a follow-up saying, "I can't wait to collaborate again with my Enola Holmes family. Enola holds a special place in my heart - she's strong, fearless, intelligent and brave. I look forward to fans seeing how her journey continues!" Cavill meanwhile simply celebrated by saying, "Woohoo! More Millie madness!"

The first Enola Holmes introduced audiences to the lesser-known Holmes sister, and is an adaptation of the mystery-thriller book series of the same name, written by Nancy Springer. The story chronicles the adventures of Sherlock Holmes' younger sister Enola, who, when her mother disappears, decides to become a super-sleuth in her own right. Running away to London where she establishes a clandestine private detective career specializing in missing person investigations, Enola must also keep ahead of her brothers who are determined to capture and force her to conform to their expectations.

Directed by Harry Bradbeer from a screenplay by Jack Thorne, Enola Holmes stars the likes of Sam Claflin, Helena Bonham Carter (who is also confirmed to return for the sequel), Louis Partridge, Burn Gorman, Adeel Akhtar, Susie Wokoma, Hattie Morahan, and David Bamber alongside Brown, Cavill and Partridge. The movie proved to be hugely popular with Netflix viewers, becoming the most watched film on the platform and achieving the biggest first day opening Netflix title in 2020 as well as dominating the largest number of Netflix's monitored countries with a viewership of 78 million.

With numbers like that, it's no surprise that Netflix has greenlit a sequel, and while plot details remain scarce, the return of Louis Patridge as Tewkesbury is a pretty tantalizing clue. While we await further news, director Harry Bradbeer has since discussed his eagerness to continue the franchise far beyond just one sequel. "Well, I hope I'd have the energy for that, yeah," he revealed last year. "That would be amazing. Someone's going to have the energy for it! It'd be wonderful to get five more movies out of this scene. I do think they're extraordinary stories to tell, and what a period. As you go forward, things like that three-wheeled car - which was a lovely thing we discovered - to find our characters playing on some of the new contraptions, at some point in the early 20th century. Of course, we get airplanes and the Wright brothers. Who knows what other challenges are going to come out of this really restless, productive period."

The first Enola Holmes is available to stream on Netflix, with production on the sequel set to begin in Autumn 2021.