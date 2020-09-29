Since its release, Netflix's Enola Holmes has shot to the top of the viewing rankings and proven to be very popular with both critics and audiences alike. Talk has quickly turned to the franchise's future, with star Sam Claflin, who plays Enola's older brother Mycroft in the movie, now saying that he would very much be up for returning for Enola Holmes 2 and any further installments.

"It's not in my hands, but I'd definitely be open to another one. I had a lot of fun doing it. There's material there - and I'm always wanting more work, so my door is always open."

Claflin also discussed working with the other Sherlock siblings in Enola Holmes, played by Stranger Things star Millie Bobby Brown and Man of Steel's Henry Cavill. When stood next to two titans of the science fiction genre, Claflin could not help but feel intimidated. "I did feel slightly inferior, I'm not going to lie," he said. "There were no magic powers coming from my side. Someone said, 'but you were Finnick [in The Hunger Games]!' But Finnick died! He got his head ripped off by lizards. It's not a patch on those two."

Claflin's feelings on a sequel echo the enthusiasm recently shown by director Harry Bradbeer, who recently discussed his eagerness to continue the franchise far beyond just one sequel. "Well, I hope I'd have the energy for that, yeah," Bradbeer said in an interview last week. "That would be amazing. Someone's going to have the energy for it! It'd be wonderful to get five more movies out of this scene. I do think they're extraordinary stories to tell, and what a period. As you go forward, things like that three-wheeled car - which was a lovely thing we discovered - to find our characters playing on some of the new contraptions, at some point in the early 20th century. Of course, we get airplanes and the Wright brothers. Who knows what other challenges are going to come out of this really restless, productive period."

Sam Claflin and Bradbeer are not the only members of the Enola Holmes gang hoping for a sequel, with leading star Millie Bobby Brown recently declaring her enthusiasm about returning to the literary role. "Yeah, there's more of the story to be told," Brown said. "The story isn't over yet. She isn't grown up, there's no conclusion. I think she'll forever be someone who is always evolving, but there's definitely more to be shown on screen. Harry and I loved working together, so this has to happen. Harry, we've got to send an email..."

Enola Holmes is an adaptation of the mystery-thriller book series of the same name, written by Nancy Springer. The story chronicles the adventures of Sherlock Holmes' younger sister Enola, who, when her mother disappears, decides to become a super-sleuth in her own right. Running away to London where she establishes a clandestine private detective career specializing in missing person investigations, Enola must also keep ahead of her brothers who are determined to capture and force her to conform to their expectations. Enola Holmes is now available on Netflix. This comes to us from Lad Bible.