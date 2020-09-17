As one of the most popular characters in all of fiction, Sherlock Holmes has been reimagined countless times across books, comics, radio, television, and films. In Netflix's upcoming movie Enola Holmes, actor Henry Cavill will portray Sherlock as the concerned older brother to the lead character of his younger sister. The look of the character and others were recently teased by Netflix on Twitter with a series of posters.

dashing poses: just one of *many* Holmes family talents



Meet Enola, Sherlock, Mycroft & Eudoria in ENOLA HOLMES, coming to Netflix 23 September. pic.twitter.com/aPgaotmtPY — NetflixFilm (@NetflixFilm) September 16, 2020

The poster for Sherlock showcases Henry Cavill in a sideways profile, in a nod to the character's famous sideways silhouette from the original novels. The poster also promises audiences "a new perspective on the great detective."

Apart from Sherlock, the other posters showcase the titular Enola Holmes, played by Millie Bobby Brown, the younger sister of Sherlock and Mycroft Holmes. Helena Bonham Carter as the Holmes matriarch and Sam Claflin as Mycroft also get their own posters.

This will be the first time in recent memory when Sherlock Holmes will be a part of a movie as a supporting character instead of the main lead. Enola Holmes is based on a best-selling book series of the same name by Nancy Springer.

The novels follow the exploits of fourteen-year-old Enola living in Victorian England. Her two older brothers Sherlock and Mycroft are already hugely successful in their chosen fields, but they dismiss Enola as unimportant due to her young age and gender.

The disappearance of their mother prompts Enola to escape from her boarding school, and embark on a solo adventure to find her. While it will be a surprise for fans to see Sherlock wrapped up in a mystery that he does not personally solve, Enola Holmes is meant to be a showcase for the titular heroine, and the characters of Sherlock and Mycroft are often depicted as hindrances rather than help.

Early reviews for Enola Holmes have been largely positive, with critics lavishing particular praise on Bobby Brown's central performance. Netflix is also heavily promoting Cavill in the role of Sherlock, based on the actor's popularity with audiences after his starring roles in the DCEU and The Witcher series. In a recent interview with Radio Times, Cavill explained how his version of the world's most famous detective is going to be different from previous iterations.

"Our Sherlock is different from what we may see as the traditional misogynistic genius. Enola softens Sherlock and opens up his heart, which we haven't really had access to in other renditions."

The first Enola Holmes is clearly meant to be the start of a series of films centered around the teen detective. It remains to be seen whether the movie will win over general audiences in the same way that it has won over most critics, giving Netflix the keys to another hit movie franchise.

Directed by Harry Bradbeer, Enola Holmes features a lead cast of Millie Bobby Brown, Sam Claflin, Adeel Akhtar, Fiona Shaw, Frances de la Tour, Louis Partridge, Burn Gorman, Susan Wokoma, with Henry Cavill and Helena Bonham Carter. The film arrives on Netflix Sept. 23.