Superhero suits are notoriously difficult things to work in. Actors have complained about feeling suffocated, not being able to move properly, and the most popular one, not being able to pee without assistance. In an interview with Collider, Henry Cavill revealed that despite the problems, his Superman suit was still more comfortable than the victorian garb he wore as Sherlock in Netflix's Enola Holmes.

"I think [Sherlock's suit] was pretty uncomfortable for Consolata [Boyle], the costume designer. It's like, 'How am I going to make these clothes fit?' Like, c'mon, this is not the right build for a Victorian man. You know what? It's no different from trying to squeeze it into a tight blue suit. In fact, they fit a lot more easily."

Traditionally, Sherlock Holmes has been depicted as an exceedingly thin man, who could slip in and out easily of whatever restrictive coat-and-vest-and-cravat-and-high-waist-pants ensemble the costume designer thought fit to present. In the case of Henry Cavill, years of playing Superman and then later Geralt of Rivia had bequeathed the kind of proportions to his physique that belong in the wrestling ring rather than the streets of Victorian England.

In fact, every scene of Enola Holmes with Cavill in it rather hilariously highlights how much more beefy the actor is than literally every other man around him. While the slim and sinewy Sam Claflin, who plays Mycroft, looks dapper and svelte in his vintage costuming, Cavill looks like he is going to burst out of his clothes if he so much as flexes his arms slightly.

Still, despite the fact that Cavill looks like a steamy romance novel's version of Sherlock Holmes, the actor has received praise for his spin on the famous fictional detective. Enola Holmes is mainly the story of Sherlock's younger sister, meaning the great detective is for once not the center of the narrative. Thus, it falls to Sherlock for once to not be the one to solve the mystery and save the day, but rather be a figure of support and encouragement for his little sister. Cavill explained that relationship with his younger sibling was the main thing differentiating his Sherlock from previous versions:

"He's still this eccentric, odd, weird, aloof genius detective, as far as the outside world - as far as anyone else-is concerned, but his relationship with Enola is very specific and very unique."

Rumors abound that Netflix is looking to create a new franchise out of Enola Holmes, which is based on the first of a series of novels by Nancy Springer. So it is more than likely that audiences will get to swoon over Cavill's dashing Sherlock all over again in multiple sequels. Meanwhile, the actor is also gearing up to begin work on the second season of The Witcher.

Then there is the rumor that Cavill has signed on for several new Superman movies with Warner, which means the actor might be putting on his "tight blue suit" once again to take another stab at the world of the Man of Steel. This news comes from Collider.