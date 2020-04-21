Netflix is reuniting with Stranger Things star Millie Bobby Brown for her latest movie. The streaming service has acquired the rights to Enola Holmes, the upcoming Sherlock Holmes spin-off, from Legendary Entertainment. The adaptation of Nancy Springer's popular book series also stars Henry Cavill as Sherlock, which brings the Man of Steel and Justice League star back to Netflix following last year's breakout hit series The Witcher.

Legendary intended to release the movie theatrically sometime this year, though no release date had been announced. Given the current shutdown of theaters in the U.S. and abroad, the studio decided to cut a deal with Netflix instead. Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed. Harry Bradbeer (Fleabag, Killing Eve) directed the adaptation, with a script from Jack Thorne (Harry Potter and the Cursed Child, The Aeronauts). There is no word yet on when Enola Holmes will make its streaming debut, but it's expected to arrive this year.

The rest of the Enola Holmes cast includes Sam Claflin (The Hunger Games, Me Before You), Adeel Akhtar (The Big Sick, Les Miserables), Fiona Shaw (Killing Eve, Harry Potter), Frances de la Tour (Into the Woods, Dolittle), Louis Partridge (Medici, Paddington 2), Burn Gorman (Pacific Rim, Torchwood), Susan Wokoma (Crazyhead, Year of the Rabbit) and Helena Bonham Carter (The Crown, The King's Speech). Mary Parent, Alex Garcia and Ali Mendes serve as producers for Legendary. Millie Bobby Brown is also producing, in addition to starring, with Paige Brown for PCMA Productions. Joshua Grode, Michael Dreyer and Harry Bradbeer serve as executive producers.

Enola Holmes centers on Sherlock and Mycroft Holmes' sister Enola, a rebellious teen (Millie Bobby Brown} who also happens to be a talented sleuth in her own right. She often even manages to outsmart her brilliant siblings. When her mother disappears on her 16th birthday under mysterious circumstances, Enola hopes to get some help from her older brothers. However, she soon realizes they are less interested in solving the case, instead focused on shipping her off to finishing school, Enola then decides to run away to London to find her mother. Meeting a cast of memorable characters along the way, the younger Holmes finds herself caught in the middle of a conspiracy that could alter the course of political history.

For the moment, streaming services like Netflix are thriving. The combination of theaters being shut down and people following stay-at-home orders has created something of a perfect storm for their business model. With that, several high-profile titles such as this are heading straight to streaming, forgoing their previously planned theatrical debuts. Netflix also recently cut a deal for The Lovebirds, a new comedy starring Kumail Nanjiani and Issa Rae from Paramount Pictures. That particular movie had been set to debut at the SXSW film festival before the event was canceled. We'll be sure to keep you posted as to when a premiere date for Enola Holmes is announced for the Netflix streaming service.