Following on from the recently released teaser trailer, Netflix has now debuted a vibrant new poster for their upcoming movie Enola Holmes. Highlighting again a release date of September 23, the poster gives us a good look at the all-star cast that has been brought together for this literary adaptation.

Stranger Things star Millie Bobby Brown stands front-and-centre, with the poster also featuring our first look at Helena Bonham Carter's Eudoria Holmes, who, interestingly, is standing in what looks like a fighting pose. The poster also displays The Witcher's Henry Cavill and his gloriously fluffy hair, as well as The Hunger Games' Sam Claflin as Mycroft.

The first Enola Holmes teaser arrived earlier this week. The story is an adaptation of the mystery-thriller book series of the same name, written by Nancy Springer. The source material on which the movie will be based chronicles the adventures of Sherlock Holmes' younger sister Enola (a creation of Springer's and not part of the established canon) who, when her mother disappears, decides to become a super-sleuth in her own right. Running away to London where she establishes a clandestine private detective career specializing in missing person investigations, Enola must also keep ahead of her brothers who are determined to capture and force her to conform to their expectations.

The official synopsis for the Netflix adaptation reads, "England, 1884 - a world on the brink of change. On the morning of her 16th birthday, Enola Holmes (Millie Bobby Brown) wakes to find that her mother (Helena Bonham Carter) has disappeared, leaving behind an odd assortment of gifts but no apparent clue as to where she's gone or why. After a free-spirited childhood, Enola suddenly finds herself under the care of her brothers Sherlock (Henry Cavill) and Mycroft (Sam Claflin), both set on sending her away to a finishing school for "proper" young ladies. Refusing to follow their wishes, Enola escapes to search for her mother in London.

But when her journey finds her entangled in a mystery surrounding a young runaway Lord (Louis Partridge), Enola becomes a super-sleuth in her own right, outwitting her famous brother as she unravels a conspiracy that threatens to set back the course of history. Based on the beloved book series by Nancy Springer, Enola Holmes is a dynamic new mystery-adventure that introduces the world's greatest detective to his fiercest competition yet: his teenage sister. The game is afoot."

Enola Holmes has some supremely talented individuals at the helm, with the movie being directed by Harry Bradbeer and written by Jack Thorne. Bradbeer has seen a lot of success recently with the likes of the hit series' Fleabag and Killing Eve, whilst Thorne is the writer behind the movie Wonder and last year's adaptation of His Dark Materials. Alongside Millie Bobby Brown as the title character, Enola Holmes stars Henry Cavill as Sherlock Holmes alongside Sam Claflin, Fiona Shaw, Adeel Akhtar, and Frances de la Tour, as well as Helena Bonham Carter as Eudoria Holmes, Enola, Sherlock, and Mycroft's mother.

Enola Holmes will no doubt prove to be another big success for the streaming giant when it is released on September 23. This comes to us courtesy of NetflixFilm's official Twitter account.