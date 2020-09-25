Netflix has come up with a rather unique method of promoting their latest movie Enola Holmes. The film tells the story of Sherlock's younger, smarter sister Enola, who solves mysteries that her famous detective brother cannot. In keeping with the theme, Netflix announced on Twitter it was erecting statues of the sisters of famous men in the U.K. next to existing statues of the men.

Inspired by Sherlock’s sister ENOLA HOLMES, we installed statues in cities around the UK celebrating the real-life sisters of famous figures whose prestigious achievements have been overshadowed in the history books by their more widely known brothers. pic.twitter.com/yrCkbhlQrT — Netflix UK & Ireland (@NetflixUK) September 22, 2020

The statues include that of Frances Dickens, sister of noted writer Charles Dickens, Mary Hardy, sister of poet Thomas Hardy, Princess Helena Victoria, sister of King Edward VII, and Maria Anna Mozart, sister of famous musician Wolfgang Mozart.

Frances Dickens was a talented pianist and singer who studied at the Royal Academy of Music under a former pupil of Beethoven.



Frances was so gifted, the Dickens family prioritized her education over Charles’ as they could only afford school fees for one child. pic.twitter.com/bfKgyEukWy — Netflix UK & Ireland (@NetflixUK) September 22, 2020

Reactions to the statues have been mixed. While some have applauded the publicity stunt for drawing attention to the erasure of noted female personalities from a history written by men, others feel comparing the accomplishments of real-life women to a fictional character is in bad taste, while yet others have pointed out that the new statues show the women striking bafflingly defiant poses against their brother's statues, which appears to pit the accomplishments of the siblings against each other for the sake of promoting a movie.

Still, the aim of the statues is to get people talking about Enola Holmes, and the promotion campaign certainly accomplished that. The film tells the story of fourteen-year-old Enola, played by Millie Bobby Brown, the youngest Holmes sibling, who must go over her brothers, Sherlock and Mycroft's heads in order to solve the mystery of their mother's disappearance.

Poet Thomas Hardy’s sister Mary attended higher education and worked for several years as a teacher before being appointed Headmistress of Piddlehinton Village School. This was a significant achievement for any woman at the time, earning her much respect. pic.twitter.com/s3sgaKdDH5 — Netflix UK & Ireland (@NetflixUK) September 22, 2020

The movie takes the established Sherlock Holmes canon created by Sir Arthur Conan Doyle to tell the tale of a modern heroine chafing under the strict rules enforced on women in Victorian England. Reviews for the film have been largely positive, with critics lavishing particular praise upon Bobby Brown in the central role of the formidable Enola.

Princess Helena Victoria, sister of King Edward VII, was a founding member of the British Red Cross and President of the Royal British Nurses Association.



Champion of healthcare workers, she fought for better working conditions, rights, and pay, which led to nurse registration pic.twitter.com/YOR4JzalmL — Netflix UK & Ireland (@NetflixUK) September 22, 2020

The director of the film, Harry Bradbeer, has also received praise for constructing a rich, energetic world where a Holmesian mystery is told from a female perspective. Considering the movie is based on a series of novels by Nancy Springer, Netflix is clearly hoping to kickstart an entire franchise based on the character of Enola, and Bobby Brown has confirmed that she is eager to jump back into the world of the 14-year-old detective.

"There's more of the story to be told. The story isn't over yet. She isn't grown up, there's no conclusion. I think she'll forever be someone who is always evolving, but there's definitely more to be shown on screen. Harry and I loved working together, so this has to happen."

Starring Millie Bobby Brown, Henry Cavill, Sam Claflin, Louis Partridge, Burn Gorman and Helena Bonham Carter, Enola Holmes is streaming on Netflix.

Maria Anna Mozart was a gifted harpsichord and fortepiano player who toured Vienna and Paris. When playing alongside Wolfgang as a child prodigy, Maria would often receive top billing but as she grew older, cultural pressures made it impossible for her to continue her career. pic.twitter.com/kWzTmKsebG — Netflix UK & Ireland (@NetflixUK) September 22, 2020