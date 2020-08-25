Netflix has now released an action-packed new trailer for their upcoming adaptation of Enola Holmes. Starring Stranger Things' Millie Bobby Brown, who stands front-and-centre as the titular Holmes sibling, the trailer gives us a fairly detailed peek at the kind of rousing adventure you would expect from this live-action take on Nancy Springer's series of novels.

The latest look at this Netflix original movie introduces us to Victorian teen Enola Holmes, who is just as whip smart and determined as her famous older brother. Raised by her mother, Enola's world is turned upside down when her mother suddenly goes missing. Not content with being the prim and proper lady her siblings want; Enola decides to solve the mystery herself. Venturing out into the big, wide world, Enola must tackle all the danger and fist fights that come with being a supersleuth.

The story is an adaptation of the mystery-thriller book series of the same name, written by Nancy Springer. The story chronicles the adventures of Sherlock Holmes' younger sister Enola, a creation of Springer's and not part of the established Sherlock Holmes canon, who, when her mother disappears, decides to become a super-sleuth in her own right. Running away to London where she establishes a clandestine private detective career specializing in missing person investigations, Enola must also keep ahead of her brothers who are determined to capture and force her to conform to their expectations.

The official synopsis for the Netflix adaptation reads: England, 1884 - a world on the brink of change. On the morning of her 16th birthday, Enola Holmes (Millie Bobby Brownn) wakes to find that her mother (Helena Bonham Carter) has disappeared, leaving behind an odd assortment of gifts but no apparent clue as to where she's gone or why. After a free-spirited childhood, Enola suddenly finds herself under the care of her brothers Sherlock (Henry Cavill) and Mycroft (Sam Claflin), both set on sending her away to a finishing school for "proper" young ladies. Refusing to follow their wishes, Enola escapes to search for her mother in London.

But when her journey finds her entangled in a mystery surrounding a young runaway Lord (Louis Partridge), Enola becomes a super-sleuth in her own right, outwitting her famous brother as she unravels a conspiracy that threatens to set back the course of history. Based on the beloved book series by Nancy Springer, Enola Holmes is a dynamic new mystery-adventure that introduces the world's greatest detective to his fiercest competition yet: his teenage sister. The game is afoot.

Alongside Millie Bobby Brown as the title character, Enola Holmes stars The Witcher and Justice League star Henry Cavill and his gloriously curly hair as Sherlock Holmes alongside The Hunger Games' Sam Claflin as Mycroft Holmes, and Helena Bonham Carter as Eudoria Holmes, Enola, Sherlock, and Mycroft's mother. Making up the rest of the supporting cast are Fiona Shaw, Adeel Akhtar, Louis Partridge and Frances de la Tour. Enola Holmes also has some supremely talented individuals at the helm, with the movie being directed by Harry Bradbeer and written by Jack Thorne. Bradbeer has seen a lot of success on the small screen with the likes of the hit shows Fleabag and Killing Eve, whilst Thorne is the writer behind last year's wonderful adaptation of His Dark Materials.

Enola Holmes is scheduled to hit Netflix on September 23. This most recent trailer was released via Netflix's official YouTube account.