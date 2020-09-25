Enola Holmes has already proven to be another huge hit for Netflix, with the adaptation topping the viewership charts after only a few days of being released. Clearly, there is a huge appetite for the adventures of the inquisitive kid-sister of world-famous sleuth, Sherlock Holmes, and now, director Harry Bradbeer has discussed his eagerness to continue the franchise far beyond just one sequel.

"Well, I hope I'd have the energy for that, yeah. That would be amazing. Someone's going to have the energy for it! It'd be wonderful to get five more movies out of this scene. I do think they're extraordinary stories to tell, and what a period. As you go forward, things like that three-wheeled car - which was a lovely thing we discovered - to find our characters playing on some of the new contraptions, at some point in the early 20th century. Of course, we get airplanes and the Wright brothers. Who knows what other challenges are going to come out of this really restless, productive period."

While a follow-up has not yet been officially confirmed, thanks to the movie's popularity, it is surely only a matter of time before Netflix gives the greenlight to Enola Holmes 2. If nothing else, Bradbeer is feeling confident, with the filmmaker already having discussions regarding where he'd take Enola next. "There's discussion. I can't really say," he added. "It'd be crazy of me to say! I think we would love it, if it would happen."

Ultimately, Harry Bradbeer would love to give more screen-time to Enola's mother, played in the movie by Helena Bonham Carter, and uncover more of the secrets from her mysterious past. "I'm excited about the other things that she's going to do," he continued. "She's such an extraordinary character that we're going to dig out some more secrets about her. If we do go again, there's a lot of issues left in this dysfunctional family. Not only in the country, which is dysfunctional, but the family as well. I think it will always be leaning into real historical accuracy, about the history of the constitution and the development of our democracy. And of human rights, not just women's rights. I think that's a very ripe scene to plow. Because if you have an adventure film that has something interesting to say morally, I think that really enriches it and makes it more nutritious."

Bradbeer is far from the only member of the Enola Holmes team hoping for a sequel, with leading star Millie Bobby Brown recently declaring her enthusiasm about returning. "Yeah, there's more of the story to be told," Brown said. "The story isn't over yet. She isn't grown up, there's no conclusion. I think she'll forever be someone who is always evolving, but there's definitely more to be shown on screen. Harry and I loved working together, so this has to happen. Harry, we've got to send an email..."

Enola Holmes is an adaptation of the mystery-thriller book series of the same name, written by Nancy Springer. The story chronicles the adventures of Sherlock Holmes' younger sister Enola, who, when her mother disappears, decides to become a super-sleuth in her own right. Running away to London where she establishes a clandestine private detective career specializing in missing person investigations, Enola must also keep ahead of her brothers who are determined to capture and force her to conform to their expectations. Enola Holmes is now available on Netflix. This comes to us from Decider.