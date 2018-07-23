Deadpool 2 director David Leitch is reportedly in early talks to helm the Enter the Dragon remake that is currently in the very early stages of development. The original 1973 movie starred Bruce Lee and is considered by many to be one of the greatest martial arts films ever released. Additionally, the movie solidified Lee's iconic reputation as well. in 2004, Enter the Dragon was selected for preservation in the United States National Film Registry by the Library of Congress as being "culturally, historically, or aesthetically significant."

Talks of a remake of Enter the Dragon have swirled for years, with many names attached for short periods of time. Sons of Anarchy creator Kurt Sutter was going to make a noir version back in 2009, but that didn't ever come into fruition. Both Spike Lee and Brett Ratner have also been spoken about over the last 10 years. Now, it looks like Deadpool 2 director David Leitch is stepping up to finally take on the remake. He's apparently in the very early stages of talks with no writer or actors attached at this point in time.

David Leitch could be a good candidate for an Enter the Dragon remake. He started his career as a stuntman and then went on to stunt coordinator before taking on the directing role. Leitch is currently riding high on the release of Deadpool 2, which has earned over $732 million as of this writing. He has worked on the John Wick franchise and last year's Atomic Blonde was his first solo director credit. All of the aforementioned movies have been praised for their intense action scenes.

While David Leitch might be the best man to take on an Enter the Dragon remake, there are many fans who believe that the film should be left alone. As previously noted, it's one of the best martial arts movies ever released and this is Bruce Lee that we're talking about here. While the 1973 film and its martial arts look dated now, they have a purity to them that has inspired generations. The thought of new and extreme martial arts ending up in an Enter the Dragon remake doesn't sit well with some purists.

In the end, the Enter the Dragon remake is inevitable at this point. It's been talked about for so long that now may be that time for it to really happen. And if somebody is going to step up to tackle it, it might as well be somebody that is well-versed in the world of stunt performing and coordination, like David Leitch. This is a developing story and more news about the remake, including a writer and cast, will more than likely be announced shortly. With Leitch on board, there's going to be a whole wealth of talent to choose from. You can read the original report over at Deadline.