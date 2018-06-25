Things get personal for Denzel Washington's Robert McCall character in the latest trailer for The Equalizer 2. The film is directed by Antoine Fuqua, which makes it the fourth collaboration between Washington and the director who have previously worked together on Training Day, The Magnificent Seven, and the big screen adaptation of the 1980s Equalizer television show. Now that the sequel is preparing to hit theaters, we've gotten a more personal look at the storyline, and it looks even more brutal than the first installment.

The Equalizer 2 was written by Richard Wenk and it is a sequel to 2014's The Equalizer, which is based on the TV series of the same name. The film stars Denzel Washington, Ashton Sanders, Pedro Pascal, Melissa Leo, and Bill Pullman. Washington's Robert McCall learns that one of his best friends, a woman named Susan Plummer, has been murdered. McCall makes the decision to return to his roots and seek revenge on the killers. Things may start off lighthearted in The Equalizer 2 trailer, but things heat up quickly for Robert McCall.

Believe it or not, but The Equalizer 2 is the first sequel of Denzel Washington's career, and he's pulling out all of the stops. He's seen driving an Uber or Lyft in the first few minutes of the brand-new trailer, only to end up beating the hell out of some criminals with his bare hands, which seems to be fun for Robert McCall. It's not until the end of the trailer that we realize that things have taken a more serious tone for Washington's McCall.

The latest trailer for The Equalizer 2 also lets audiences know right from the start that things have been stepped up a notch from the first installment. Denzel Washington seems to be pushing the envelope further this time, coming across as even more intense than the first movie. At one point during the brand-new trailer he says, "I punish the guilty... if you're lucky... they give you the opportunity to do the right thing... this ain't one of those times."

2014's The Equalizer stars Denzel Washington as Robert McCall, who is a former black ops commando. McCall faked his death to live a quiet life in Boston. However, he comes out of his self-imposed retirement to rescue a young girl and finds himself face to face with ultra-violent Russian gangsters. The Equalizer 2 is looking to step things up a few notches, especially since things are personal this time around. The scales of justice will be represented and swayed however Robert McCall sees fit for the sequel.

The Equalizer 2 hits theaters on July 20th, making it one of the many action packed popcorn movies to be hitting the big screen in the middle of the summer. Dwayne Johnson's Die Hard tribute Skyscraper will open up in theaters the week before, while Sicario 2 will open the following weekend on June 29th. Basically, there's a lot of competition for the mid-summer action movie. However, Denzel Washington is a force to be reckoned with in the latest trailer for The Equalizer 2, which you can see below, thanks to the Sony Pictures Entertainment YouTube channel.