In a time when fan power is believed to have some kind of pull in Hollywood, fantasy movie Eragon is the latest property to get a fan campaign for a "proper adaptation" to be made. Based on the novel by Christopher Paolini, the first book of the 'Inheritance Cycle' was made into a movie by 20th Century Fox in 2006. The film starred Jeremy Irons, Rachel Weisz and Ed Speelers, and grossed a reasonable $250 million on the back of its $100 million budget. However, despite director Stefan Fangmeier predicting that they would make the remaining two books back to back, it didn't happen. Now, with Fox having been bought out by Disney, fans believe it is time for the House of Mouse to do the books right.

Led by the author himself, over 30,000 tweets have been made in Disney's direction in the hope that creating enough noise will have a similar effect to the "release the Snyder Cut" hashtag. What has fueled the fire greatly, is the recent news by Percy Jackson & The Olympians writer Rick Riordan that Disney will be developing a new live-action series based on his books to give them a more faithful and hopefully better received version than Fox's 2010 movie Percy Jackson & the Olympians: The Lightning Thief.

Paolini posted, "Bring the thunder Alagaësians! Let @Disney hear you roar! Use the hashtag #EragonRemake, mention @Disney in the body of the tweet, and let them know we want to see a proper 'Eragon' adaptation!"

Bring the thunder Alagaësians! Let @Disney hear you roar! Use the hashtag #EragonRemake, mention @Disney in the body of the tweet, and let them know we want to see a proper Eragon adaptation!

.

More info here: https://t.co/smmYs9ufPY

.

Music by @dnbnumbrapic.twitter.com/igAv0SeMX1 — Christopher Paolini (@paolini) June 20, 2021

The hashtag immediately began to trend worldwide on Twitter, with fans of the book series jumping on board the cause to make as much noise as possible to get Disney's attention. Many had high hopes that a series done right would be a rival for pretty much any other fantasy series out there. "A goldmine is an understatement @Disney An #EragonRemake would crush Game of Thrones if done correctly," said one. Another gave it even greater potential, saying , "@disney wake up!!! #EragonRemake is what everybody wants!!!! Imagine if you had the right to Lord if the Rings; THIS IS LITERALLY BETTER AND YOU CAN MAKE IT HAPPEN! Let's goooo!!!!!"

While comparisons to Game of Thrones and the mighty Lord of The Rings will be balked at by some, the "Inheritance Cycle" series of books is greatly loved and has a very large fan-base. 'Eragon' was the third biggest selling children's hardback book of 2003, and the second biggest paperback of 2005. To put this into context of the movie version, the film currently holds a miserable 16% approval rating on Rotten Tomatoes, with some scathing reviews citing Eragon being "without much texture or depth" and the movie itself "generic", which is hammered home by the comment that "nine-year-olds with no knowledge whatsoever of any of the six Star Wars movies would find the film original."

With fantasy big business at the moment, some would argue that this is the perfect time for Disney to dip into this particular Fox franchise, but with so many other similar properties already being developed with mega budgets at stake, the question is whether Disney would be willing to put so much money into something with a dubious past record on screen when they have so many guaranteed wins already on the slate. Only time will tell.