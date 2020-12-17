Ernie Hudson has just turned 75, and fans of the Ghostbusters franchise star are celebrating his birthday online. Hudson is perhaps best known for playing original Ghostbusters team member Winston Zeddemore, a role that he will reprise in next year's sequel Ghostbusters: Afterlife. With the beloved actor ringing in a milestone birthday today, fans have taken to social media to send him their praise and well wishes.

"Many happy returns to the most gracious Ghostbuster we know, Mr. Ernie Hudson (Winston Zeddemore). We hope his family is all having a very safe and happy celebration and wish them a Merry Christmas as well," posts the Atlanta Ghostbusters Twitter account, including a photo of the group with Hudson.

On Instagram, the Arizona Ghostbusters page also posted a photo with Hudson. "We want to wish a very Happy Birthday to Ernie Hudson," the caption reads.

Many other Ghostbusters groups and fan pages are also paying tribute. Ghostbusters Universe News tweeted, "Happy Birthday to @ErnieHudson! We hope you have a fantastic day!"

Countless Ghostbusters fans are also posting tribute photos and messages for Hudson, who has long been a hit on the convention scene. Posting a photo of himself alongside Hudson, one big fan writes, "I've met all of the three remaining OGBs, but he was my first encounter back in 2008 and it was magic. Such a good soul, he's one of us, just like Winston. But so much more! Love Leviathan, The Crow, Congo! Happy birthday to @Ernie_Hudson who turned 75 today!"

Last week, Hudson personally posted a video message for his fans on Twitter. In the video, he thanks his fans for the support they've given him over the year, including the videos people have bought from him at Cameo. Hudson also takes a moment to wish everyone a happy holiday season with his own Christmas tree behind him.

"I just wanted to take this moment to thank you all for your support this year. 2020 has been a difficult year for everyone, but we can still celebrate, even if we have to do it remotely," the actor writes in the caption.

Along with his popular role as Winston in Ghostbusters, some of Hudson's other most celebrated roles include playing Warden Leo Glynn on HBO's Oz, Solomon in The Hand That Rocks the Cradle, Justin Jones in Leviathan, Captain Kelly in Congo, Sergeant Darryl Albrecht in The Crow, Jacob on Grace and Frankie, and FBI Assistant Director Harry McDonald in both Miss Congeniality movies. These days, he stars in a lead role on the BET crime drama The Family Business, which was just picked up for a third season earlier this month.

You can catch Hudson back on the big screen when Ghostbusters: Afterlife premieres on June 11, 2021. Directed by Jason Reitman, the movie also brings back Hudson's Ghostbusters co-stars Bill Murray, Dan Aykroyd, Sigourney Weaver, and Annie Potts alongside new stars Carrie Coon, Mckenna Grace, Finn Wolfhard, and Paul Rudd. In the meantime, you can always order a video message personally from Hudson on Cameo.

