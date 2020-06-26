Ghostbusters star Ernie Hudson will likely always be remembered best for his role in the beloved supernatural comedy, but the actor has tried to join another major franchise recently, with Hudson lobbying to join the Marvel Cinematic Universe and get himself cast in Black Panther.

"Louis D'Esposito, who's co-president over at Marvel [Studios], I keep sending him texts and it's like, 'Hey, I'm here and I'm available.' And I'm not very good at begging. You know what I mean? I don't know how to do that well. I've been a fan of the Marvel universe and DC [movies]. I love that stuff. I grew up with a lot of it, but it hasn't been from a lack of desire on my part."

It turns out that Ernie Hudson is a big comic book fan, and clearly was not shy about asking Marvel Studios co-president Louis D'esposito for a job in the MCU. The cast of Black Panther was already pretty star-studded, but the addition of Hudson could have elevated things even further. Sadly, a role in the Academy-Award winning Marvel movie did not come to pass due to the role Hudson suggested not being big enough.

"First it was the dad in Black Panther. So I kind of hinted [at it] - I went a little beyond hinting. The fans started to pick it up. So I called and I said, 'Well, you know there's the part of the dad.' He said, 'Well, that part is too small for you.'"

The idea that the role was too small for Hudson does suggest that Hudson is wanted for the Marvel Cinematic Universe, and with the franchise sure to go for many, many years to come, it is very possible that the Ghostbusters star will eventually find his way into the pantheon of Marvel superheroes.

Despite a role in Black Panther not working out, Hudson seems keen to continue plugging away in the hopes that eventually the perfect part in the MCU will materialize.

"So that didn't work out. So, something will come out and I'll send him a text like, 'I really loved it. Congratulations on that. Wow. It would've been really, really great to be in that one.' And they're amazing over there. Stan Lee was a friend. We at least knew each other, we'd spend time at different conventions talking. Kind of hinted to him. But I don't know. You never know, short of going to somebody's house and [asking]."

Hudson is due to return to the role of Winston Zeddemore next year in the upcoming Ghostbusters: Afterlife. Directed by Jason Reitman and written by Reitman and Gil Kenan, the movie will follow two children and their single mother, who, after being evicted from their home, move to a farm in Summerville, Oklahoma, inherited from their late grandfather. When the town experiences a series of unexplained earthquakes, the children discover their family's link to the original Ghostbusters, who have become something of a myth as many have long-since forgotten the events of the "Manhattan Crossrip of 1984", and the secret legacy that their grandfather left behind.

Ghostbusters: Afterlife stars Carrie Coon, Finn Wolfhard, Mckenna Grace, and Paul Rudd, while Bill Murray, Dan Aykroyd, Sigourney Weaver, and Annie Potts reprise their roles from the original movies alongside Ernie Hudson. The movie is currently scheduled for release on March 5, 2021. This comes to us from Comicbook.com.