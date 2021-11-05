Robert Bronzi is more dangerous than ever in the new red band trailer for Escape from Death Block 13. A retro 1970s-style action movie described as writer/director Gary Jones as "rooted in the drive-in movies" of the era, Escape from Death Block 13 stars Bronzi - who many have described as a "reincarnation" of Death Wish star Charles Bronson - in his newest flick. It is now available to watch On Demand with the DVD release coming later this month, and you can check out the red band trailer below.

The official synopsis for Escape from Death Block 13 reads, "After the death of his brother, Mick Kovacs travels to America to seek justice. Framed for attempted murder, he is sent to the notorious Pleasant Hill Penitentiary where survival is an everyday struggle. Seeking revenge after discovering the truth behind his brother's death, Mick's rage ignites an explosive riot as he makes a daring escape."

While we lost Charles Bronson in 2003, fans of his will certainly be able to enjoy Robert Bronzi essentially paying tribute by doing similar movies. At times, viewers might forget they are not actually watching Bronson in action. We've previously seen Bronzi killing it in movies like Death Kiss, Cry Havoc, and Once Upon a Time in Deadwood, and they all feel reminiscent of some of Bronson's greatest performances.

This red band trailer arrives shortly after the day that would've been Bronson's 100th birthday. His legacy lives on in part through the work Bronzi has been doing on screen. In 2019, Bronzi spoke with us about what it's like to follow Bronson, and he had to make it clear that he is not, in fact, Charles Bronson himself, or some kind of reincarnated version.

"I have to say no, I'm not his reincarnation," Robert Bronzi said. "I'm his double. I was born with this face, with this body and with this talent. I have used my appearance to my advantage throughout my career as a stuntman and actor. I'm grateful for the resemblance to Bronson and I'm very proud to be his double. Charles Bronson always was and will always be my favorite actor."

Teasing an extended future in this role, Bronzi added, "I'm grateful for the resemblance that I have to the great Charles Bronson and everything that I'm doing for my part is a deep respect to him. I would love to do the sequel of Death Kiss, which is very similar to the Death Wish films, or to have a role in any other similar kind of Bronson film, but it doesn't just depend on me."

Nicholas Turturro, Lawrence Hilton-Jacobs, Chris Hahn, Debbie Scaletta, Lyindaa Russell, Tim Lovelace, Beau Roberts, Justin Hawkins, David Greathouse, Richard Napoli, Leo McNamee, Mickey Scodova, Kenny H. Hendrix, Jacob Southwick, Jimmy Lee, and Bryan Jones also star in Escape from Death Block 13. The film is written and directed by Gary Jones (Boogeyman 3, Axe Giant).

The movie was produced by Gary Jones and Philip R Garrett. Executive Producers are Gary Jones, Jeff Miller, Kathleen Jones, Ronnie D Lee. Co-Producers are George J. Merino and Kurt Stimens. Production companies are Mosquito Entertainment, Millman Productions and Ron Lee Productions.

Escape from Death Block 13 is available On Demand and will hit DVD on Nov. 23, courtesy of Uncork'd Entertainment. The new trailer comes to us from October Coast.