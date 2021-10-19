As soon as the first frame hits your screen, you know you are in for a ride; including knock down drags out, explosions, one liners and flexing muscles. Escape from Death Block 13 is the Bronson-Eastwood prison-break combo we've been missing for years. Check it out!

Robert Bronzi (Death Kiss, Cry Havoc) stars in the action-packed Assault from Death Block 13, After the death of his brother, Mick Kovacs travels to America to seek justice. Framed for attempted murder, he is sent to the notorious Pleasant Hill Penitentiary where survival is an everyday struggle. Seeking revenge after discovering the truth behind his brother's death, Mick's rage ignites an explosive riot as he makes a daring escape. Nicholas Turturro, Lawrence Hilton-Jacobs, Chris Hahn, Debbie Scaletta, Lyindaa Russell, Tim Lovelace, Beau Roberts, Justin Hawkins, David Greathouse, Richard Napoli, Leo Mcnamee, Mickey Scodova, Kenny H. Hendrix, Jacob Southwick, Jimmy Lee, and Bryan Jones star in a Gary Jones film.

Alright, let's geek out for a second. Lawrence Hilton-Jacobs AKA Freddie 'Boom Boom' Washington from Welcome Back, Kotter got his start as an uncredited 'Mugger' in Charles Bronson's Death Wish.﻿His career started in the heyday of a genre of movies where the tough guys took no guff. He made The Gambler with James Caan and Paul Sorvino . He was in Baretta with Robert Blake. Now he's on the other side of the table calling the shots. He brings that gritty late 70's vibe with him.

As for Robert Bronzi, man, we can't help ourselves when comparing him to the legendary Hollywood actor Charles Bronson. He is a spitting-image of the man, his roles that he's been given might also lend a hand. And his hame is Bronzi?! He knows that when we make the comparison, it is with the highest regard for a man so well-loved by millions. He spoke with out B. Alan Orange while promoting Once Upon a Time in Deadwood.

Orange asked. "Now, first things first, you aren't actually Charles Bronson reincarnated, are you?"

Bronzi responded, "I have to say no, I'm not his reincarnation. I'm his double. I was born with this face, with this body and with this talent. I have used my appearance to my advantage throughout my career as a stuntman and actor. I'm grateful for the resemblance to Bronson and I'm very proud to be his double. Charles Bronson always was and will always be my favorite actor."

And as for his moniker?

"Pretty much my whole life when I was a young man I started to cut my hair and moustache like Bronson. Many years ago in Hungary I worked as a horse breeder and horse trainer. At the horse breeding center we had a lot of visitors every day, people told me 'Hey boy ! You know you look like Charles Bronson?' I worked with my very good friend Peter, he would always say that I looked like him, and he began to call me Bronzi. So he gave me my nickname . After that everyone called me Bronzi and it become my artist name."

See? We are all in agreement, and he embraces it! I cannot wait to time travel back to my youth with this film!﻿ Escape From Death Block 13 hits November 2 for streaming and on DVD November 23.