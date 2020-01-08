Snake Plissken is back once again in John Carpenter's Escape from L.A., the 1996 sequel to the original hit film Escape from New York. Coming soon to Blu-ray from us in an all-new definitive edition from Shout! Factory. National street date for North America (Region A) is April 28, 2020.

The Escape from L.A. Collector's Edition release and will come guaranteed with a slipcover in its first three months of release. The newly commissioned artwork you see pictured comes to us from artist Hugh Fleming. This art will be front-facing and the reverse side of the wrap will feature the original theatrical artwork. New extras are in progress and will be announced on a later date (March timing) but expect it to be loaded. Shout! Factory is also trying to secure a new transfer of the film.

Kurt Russell rejoins filmmakers John Carpenter and Debra Hill to do to Los Angeles what they did to the Big Apple in Escape From New York - with even more futuristic thrills and big action! Into the 9.6-quaked Los Angeles of 2013 comes Snake Plissken (Russell). His job: wade through L.A.'s ruined landmarks to retrieve a doomsday device. Don't miss the excitement as Snake surfs Wilshire Blvd., shoots hoops at the Coliseum, dive bombs the Happy Kingdom theme park, and mixes it up with a wild assortment of friends and foes including Stacy Keach, Steve Buscemi, Bruce Campbell, Peter Fonda, George Corraface, Cliff Robertson and Pam Grier.

