Escape Plan 2 is only a few weeks away from hitting international theaters and a new clip has been released to hype up the excitement. The new footage is not safe for work and is pretty intense with Sylvester Stallone doing what he does best: kicking some ass. While Arnold Schwarzenegger was featured in the first Escape Plan back in 2013, we now have Infinity War's Dave Bautista who is out on loan from the Marvel Cinematic Universe, proving to an epic ally for Stallone. Escape Plan 2 is already looking more intense and violent than the first film.

We were treated to the first trailer for Escape Plan 2 a few months ago, which proved that the blood and violence had been kicked up considerably. And now, we have an intense Sylvester Stallone trying to get information about a high-tech jail where his friend is being held captive. Stallone is backed up by Bautista in the new clip, who remains mostly silent until all hell breaks loose in the bar. From there on out, it's Stallone blasting his way through multiple enemies in barroom bloodbath.

Before the first trailer for Escape Plan 2 was released, little was known about the sequel. While the first movie was considered a moderate success in North America, it proved to be a hit overseas, which is more than likely what they're going for here. The sequel, which is officially titled: Escape Plan 2: Hades, features Sylvester Stallone's Ray Breslin character and his elite team of security specialists who are trained in the art of breaking people out of the world's most impenetrable prisons. When one of Breslin's trusted operatives, Shu Ren, is kidnapped and disappears inside Hades, the most elaborate prison ever built, a new team is assembled to assist in the elaborate and bloody rescue.

Development for Escape Plan 2 was first announced in October of 2016 with Sylvester Stallone on board. Steven C. Miller later signed on to direct, while Arnold Schwarzenegger was rumored to return. However, Schwarzenegger reportedly turned down the role to work on the sequel. In March of 2017, it was announced that Dave Bautista, Jaime King, and rapper 50 Cent has signed on board for Escape Plan 2.

If that wasn't enough Escape Plan news, Dave Bautista and Sylvester Stallone have already signed on for the third installment, which could get pretty crazy. Maybe with the help of Bautista's MCU fame, Escape Plan 2 will move more units in North America, since it's only going to be released on Blu-ray. Bautista and the MCU are red hot right now and Stallone is on top of the world, working on Rambo 5 and Creed 2 as well as another Expendables installment. Additionally, the third Escape Plan was pretty much filmed back to back with the sequel, which means that it can't be too far behind. You can watch the brand-new clip from Escape Plan 2 exclusively at IMDb.