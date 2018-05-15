At long last, the Escape Plan 2 trailer is here. Plans have been in the works for a sequel to the Sylvester Stallone 2013 team-up with his pal Arnold Schwarzenegger for a long time, but it took awhile for them to actually materialize. We hadn't heard any updates on the project for some time, but now Lionsgate has unleashed the trailer for the probably unnecessary but possibly very fun sequel. If you're at all interested in sitting down for a sequel to Escape Plan, this trailer is probably going to make you very happy as it's action-packed, totally ridiculous and full of cheesy one-liners. There is a particularly wonderful/terrible one right at the end.

The idea here is a bit different than the first Escape Plan. This time around, Sly's character appears to be more in control of the situation and is on a rescue mission. This prison is also quite a bit different, as a very shady looking dude who runs the prison uses the baddest of the bad to fight one another. Things escalate quickly after Stallone's team breaks in. Lots of bullets. Lots of punching. Lots of weird masks. If Escape Plan 2: Hades can pack in a twist halfway through like the first movie did, this might be a very fun Redbox, Netflix or VOD rental night with some friends and a few drinks.

In Escape Plan 2, Years after he fought his way out of an inescapable prison, Ray Breslin (Sylvester Stallone) has organized a new top-notch security force. But when one of his team members goes missing, Breslin must return to the hell he once escaped from to save his friend from the prison's brutal human battleground known as Hades.

The movie comes from director Steven C. Miller, whose previous credits include First Kill, Arsenal and Extraction. Even if you haven't heard of those movies, it seems like they fit into the same corner of cinema that Escape Plan 2 might occupy. Miles Chapman, who penned the first installment and the already in the works Escape Plan 3, wrote the screenplay. The movie stars a powerful ensemble that includes Sylvester Stallone, Dave Bautista, Curtis "50 Cent" Jackson, Xiaoming Huang, Jesse Metcalfe, Jamie King and Alphonso A'Qen-Aten Jackson. It's a shame we had to lose Schwarzenegger, but we get Drax and 50 Cent in exchange. That could work.

Lionsgate is releasing the sequel on June 29. Unfortunately for those of you who have been counting down the days, it looks like this is going to be a purely Blu-ray/DVD and VOD release, but maybe it will get some limited time on the big screen. Perhaps seeing it at home is for the best, as this seems like the kind of movie you may want to yell at a few times while watching it. Be sure to check out the first trailer for Escape Plan 2: Hades, courtesy of the Lionsgate Movies YouTube channel, for yourself below.