The Escape Plan franchise continues with Escape Plan: The Extractors arriving as the third exciting chapter in what is now an action trilogy. Today we have a first look at the exciting new trailer along with the cover art featuring the returning cast.

Sylvester Stallone (Rambo, The Expendables franchise) returns to the screen as Ray Breslin in the action-packed flick Escape Plan: The Extractors, on Digital 4K Ultra HD, Blu-ray Combo Pack (plus DVD and Digital), and DVD on July 2 from Lionsgate. Also starring Dave Bautista (Guardians of the Galaxy franchise, Blade Runner 2049, Spectre) as Trent DeRosa and Curtis "50 Cent" Jackson (TV's Power, Get Rich or Die Tryin') as Hush, the hard-hitting trio team up to break into an impenetrable Latvian prison in order to rescue Breslin's girlfriend (Jaime King) and a tech mogul's daughter.

From Emmy-nominated writer-director John Herzfeld (1998, Outstanding Directing for a Miniseries or a Movie, Don King: Only in America) and co writer Miles Chapman comes this epic third installment to a fan-favorite series that also returns Jaime King (Sin City, White Chicks) and introduces Devon Sawa (Final Destination, Now and Then).

Screen legend Sylvester Stallone kicks this explosive action tale into high gear. After security expert Ray Breslin (Stallone) is hired to rescue the kidnapped daughter of a Hong Kong tech mogul from a formidable Latvian prison, Breslin's girlfriend (Jaime King) is also captured. Now he and his team, which includes Dave Bautista and Curtis "50 Cent" Jackson, must pull off a deadly rescue mission to confront their sadistic foe and save the hostages before time runs out.

The Escape Plan: The Extractors Digital 4K Ultra HD copy, Blu-ray, and DVD will include an audio commentary with director John Herzfeld, Sylvester Stallone, Devon Sawa, and Daniel Bernhardt as well as the featurette "The Making of Escape Plan: The Extractors," which features never-before-seen cast and crew interviews that explain what it took to make this white knuckle film. The Escape Plan: The Extractors Blu-ray Combo Pack and DVD will be available for the price of $24.99 and $19.98, respectively.

The Escape Plan: The Extractors Digital, 4K, Ultra HD, Blu-ray, DV, HD digital special features:

• Commentary with Director John Herzfeld and Actors Sylvester Stallone, Devon Sawa, and Daniel

Bernhardt

• "The Making of Escape Plan: The Extractors" Featurette